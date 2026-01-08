Provided courtesy of Stephanie Wilson

At USA Northern California Regional III Varsity Spirit Competition

Annual fundraiser for Deer Valley High Cheer team which helps run event

By Allen D. Payton

For the first time in a long time, the Antioch High School Panthers Cheer team is hitting the mat and ready to battle it out!

Come support our Lady Panthers this Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Deer Valley High School at 4700 Lone Tree Way in Antioch. Performance time: 3:20 p.m.

Let’s show up and show out for these athletes!

They will be one of 119 teams from as far away as Reno and Clovis, with 143 performances during the USA Northern California Regional III Varsity Spirit Competition.

Get ready for incredible performances that showcase skill and teamwork in a series of non-stop routines. Bring your friends and family to share in the fun and make memories to last a lifetime!

Lead event organizer, Louise Green, runs the event along with her assistant coaches and the Deer Valley High Cheerleaders. United Spirit Association is hosting the event.

“It’s an annual fundraiser. We earn funds by running the snack bar, providing security, running judge score sheet and assisting the USA Spirit staff to run the event,” she shared. “This is my 30th year of doing this fundraiser.”

“It’s the last qualifying regional in the Northern California area for both CIF and nationals in Anaheim next to Disneyland. That’s why it’s so big,” Green stated.

“We started hosting this event because it pays for a few uniforms for girls who can’t afford them as well as squad expenses, such as training for stunt and traveling to competitions,” she explained. “The costs for a competitive cheer team are more expensive than any other sport. We don’t get any funds from the school or district.”

“We’re hoping this Saturday will be an awesome event,” Green added.

Doors Open to the school’s South Gym at 7:00 AM. The event lasts from 7:30 AM to 8:00 PM. Parking in the back lot is encouraged.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.showclix.com/tickets/usa-northern-california-regional-iiio8igop4g25qu8w



