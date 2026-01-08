Includes Senior Engagement Activities & Discussion; Skatepark Restoration Project; AUSD Poetry Contest

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

The past few years, Antioch residents have completed several restoration and beatification projects around our lovely city in celebration of MLK Jr. Day of Service.

From painting a vibrant mural inside of Mission Elementary school in 2024 to working on a myriad of landscaping and painting projects for Fremont Elementary School and Antioch Community Park in 2025, each year residents of all ages have come together, not only to commune, but also to be of service to each other.

Join us this year on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day as we spend “a day on, not a day off,” encouraging all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

According to the National Park Service, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was a tireless advocate for racial equality, working classes and the oppressed around the world. Commonly called Martin Luther King, Jr. Day or MLK Day, the third Monday of January is a federal holiday to honor his life and legacy. Explore places in national parks or your own community that preserve the legacy of Dr. King and the Civil Rights Movement.

The holiday is also a day of service when thousands of volunteers participate in service projects across the country.

Let’s work together to build a stronger Antioch! Register to get involved today!

We will hold the following on Monday, January 19, 2026:

Senior Engagement Activities & Discussion at the Antioch Community Center at Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way from 10-11 AM, includes Art Projects, Lunch Service and Senior-to-Senior Discussion;

Antioch Skatepark Restoration Project at Prewett Family Park, Lone Tree Way from 9 AM-12 Noon, includes Graffiti Removal, Landscaping & Bench Restorations; and

AUSD Poetry Contest at the Antioch High School’s Beede Auditorium, 700 W. 18th Street from 1-3 PM with the Theme: Keeping The Dream Alive In Our Community.

We want to highlight the Antioch Skatepark, one of our city’s hidden gems! Step one of our plans is to focus on restoring the park with a brand-new paint job and we need your help. We are looking for 40-50 volunteers who want to roll up their sleeves and contribute to making Antioch an even more beautiful place to be.

Want to register as a volunteer today? Visit antiochca.gov/mlk-day to sign up for free.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this announcement.



MLK Day of Service 1-19-26

