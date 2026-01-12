The Antioch Lapidary Club will hold its annual Jewelry, Gem & Rock Show at the Contra Costa County Event Park (fairgrounds) on Saturday and Sunday, February 21 and 22, 2026. (See flier for details)

The club is dedicated to education and conservation of our resources. We cordially invite you to experience the fascinating and little-known world of lapidary. Lapidary is the art of cutting and shaping all manner of rocks, minerals, fossils and gems to create beautiful art forms. The Antioch Lapidary Club is looking for new members with a curious mind and willingness to discover the many sides to this skill.

This is a hands-on, involved club and all new members are welcome, as well as curious guests.

Our club reaches out to schools and youth groups to educate children about the fascinating world we live in! We also host Shows and Rock Swaps to let Rockhounds from all over California (and beyond!) to come together.

To learn more about the club click here. Although our club takes field trips out into the field to collect precious and semi-precious stones, we also make sure to respect both the land and the wildlife that has to share space in the area.



2026 Antioch Lapidary Club show

