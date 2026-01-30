Antioch Sports Legends is hosting a Crab Feed Fundraiser and You are invited to attend!

We are hoping to see our friends and supporters on Saturday, February 28th, 2026, at the Antioch Community Center in Prewett Family Park, 4703 Lone Tree Way. The price for each ticket is $100 per ticket – All-inclusive is the food, beer, wine and beverages. Doors open at 5:30 pm and dinner will be served at 6:30 pm

There will be raffle prizes, silent auction prizes as well as a live auction.

Round tables of 8, 9 or 10 can be reserved and purchased. Individuals are encouraged to attend too.

Please come join us for a fun filled night of delicious crab and great company! This is a smaller event and the number of tickets are limited, so please get yours today, as this event is projected to sell out fast.

To purchase your ticket securely online click: https://square.link/u/y6KRih2r

If you are not able to use a debit or credit card, please stop by the Antioch Sports Legends office any Wednesday or Saturday inside the Antioch Historical Society Museum at 1500 West 4th Street, from 1pm-4pm by February 14th to purchase your ticket. We accept cash, checks, debit or credit cards while tickets are available.



Antioch Sports Legends Crab Feed 2-28-26

