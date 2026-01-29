Antioch Police Department expands public access to information

Source: APD

Citizen RIMS includes calls for service, arrests, racial & identity profiling stats, security camera registration, extra patrol requests

Uses state-required politically charged terms including “Cisgender”, “Latinex” in Demographics of Stopped Individuals

By Allen D. Payton

According to an announcement issued by Lt. Mike Mellone of the Field Services Division, the Antioch Police Department (APD) is expanding public access to public safety information with the launch of Citizen RIMS, an online portal designed to promote open and honest communication and increase community awareness.

Citizen RIMS, which stands for Records and Incident Management System, a product of Sunridge Systems, is an interactive mapping and information platform that allows businesses, community members and stakeholders to view selected, disclosable public safety information by location, date range and incident type — while safeguarding privacy and protecting the integrity of active investigations.

A screenshot of Antioch Police Department’s Citizen RIMS website shows a report map with locations of Crime and Activity between Jan. 25-28, 2026.

What the Public Can View and Request Through Citizen RIMS

Through the portal, community members can:

View recent calls for service and incident activity displayed on an interactive map

View recent arrests published for public awareness

View stop-data statistics reported under California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA)

Voluntarily register home or business security cameras

Request extra patrols in an area, as staffing levels and call volume allow

Important Information About Portal Content

Citizen RIMS is intended to provide helpful, general public information; however, it does not display every incident or every detail. Certain information may be limited or excluded due to victim privacy considerations, confidentiality laws, or legal restrictions. Locations shown are approximate and intended for general awareness only. Information may be updated on a scheduled basis and may not reflect real-time operational activity

Recent Arrests: Arrest information is provided for public information purposes only. An arrest does not constitute a conviction. Charges and case status may change as investigations continue and cases move through the court process.

RIPA Stop-Data Statistics: Stop data is presented in a summarized, statistical format to help the community understand trends in traffic and pedestrian stops and to support transparency and accountability. The portal does not display confidential or personally identifying information.

A screenshot of one of the three reports on the Antioch Police 2025 Stop Data Statistics Chart of the department’s new Citizens RIMS website.

About the Racial and Identity Profiling Act (RIPA)

According to the APD Citizen RIMS site, “The Racial and Identity Profiling Act of 2015 (RIPA) is a California state law that requires law enforcement agencies to collect and report information on all traffic and pedestrian stops. The law is intended to increase transparency, address concerns about racial and identity profiling, and promote accountability in policing. Data collected includes the reason for the stop, actions taken, and the officer’s perception of the individual’s demographic characteristics. The California Department of Justice analyzes and publishes this information in statewide reports.”

Gender, Racial Terms Used

Demographics for Stopped Individuals provided in the Stop Data Statistics show categories labeled Cisgender man/boy, Cisgender woman/girl, Nonbinary, Transgender man/boy and Transgender woman/girl and charts for Asian, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latine(x), Middle Eastern or South Asian, Native American, Pacific Islander and White.

APD Says Terms are State Mandated

Questions were sent to Chief Joe Vigil, Captain Desmond Bittner and Lt. Mike Mellone. Vigil is out of the office until next Monday.

They were asked if the terms are required by state law or FBI for reporting, if APD selected them or were they pre-loaded by Sunridge Systems, and if they can be changed are they willing. The three were also asked why not instead use the term “Biological” which more people understand and since most Hispanics and Latinos do not use the term “Latinex” and some find it offensive, why not instead use “Hispanic/Latino/a”.

Bittner responded, “Those terms are reporting requirements set by the California Department of Justice. I attached one of CAL DOJs reporting requirement updates from 2024 for reference.” (See pages 7-9 of RIPA Text of Modified Regulations)

2025 Statistics

For 2025, the report of shows of those stopped 38.4% were Black/African American, 28.8% were Hispanic/Latine(x), 24.9% were White, 3.9% were Asian, 3.2% were Middle Eastern/South Asian, 1% were Pacific Islander and 0.1% were Native American.

The Stop Data Statistics page provides additional detailed reports, including one entitled, “What are the reasons for stops?” That includes Reasons for Stops and Traffic Violation Type both by ethnicity and by gender identity. A third drop down report entitled, “What are the actions taken during stops” includes Actions Taken During Stops, Search Rates and Discovery Rates, also broken down by ethnicity and gender identity.

The Antioch Citizen RIMS portal is available at: https://antiochpd.citizenrims.com and is one of several tools APD uses to share information with the community.

For crimes in progress or emergencies, call 9-1-1. For non-emergency police services, call (925) 778-2441.



APD RIMS





APD 2025 Stop Data Statistics Chart





Antioch Citizen RIMS screenshot 01-25 thru 01-28-26

