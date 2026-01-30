Crime on BART drops 41% in 2025

Photo: BART

Systemwide property crime down 43%, auto thefts decrease by half, robberies by 60%; aggravated assaults up 12%; smaller decreases in Contra Costa County

By San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit District

Crime on BART plummeted in 2025, a testament to the hard work of the BART Police Department and the effectiveness of BART’s investment in initiatives and infrastructure that both increase safety and enhance the customer experience.

Source: BART Police Chief’s December 2025 Report

Overall crime on BART dropped 41% in 2025 compared to the previous year, with violent crime down 31% and property crime down 43%, according to the December 2025 Chief’s Monthly Report. Additional highlights include auto thefts decreasing by half year over year and robberies decreasing by 60%. The only crime category to see an increase was aggravated assaults which were up 12% over 2024.

In Contra Costa County violent crime was down 24.6% from 61 incidents to 46 and property crime decreased 34.3% from 443 incidents to 291. The only category to increase was burglary structural with 50% more incidents from six to nine.

Source: BART Police Chief’s December 2025 Report

This substantial decrease in crimes in the system comes as ridership continues to grow steadily, with BART serving nearly 5 million more trips in 2025 than 2024, a year that also saw ridership growth in addition to a drop in crime.

“Safety is about more than enforcement. It’s about presence, partnership, and creating an environment where all riders feel comfortable using BART,” said BART Police Chief Kevin Franklin. “BART PD is committed to deterring criminal activity, responding quickly when help is needed, and ensuring riders feel safe throughout their journeys. These numbers demonstrate the impact of officers who are engaged and focused on building trust with the communities BART serves.”

Source: BART Police Chief’s December 2025 Report

“Riders are witnessing firsthand the improvements to safety, cleanliness, and customer experience that define the New BART,” said BART General Manager Bob Powers. “We’ve combined infrastructure upgrades, such as improved fare gates and station lighting, with additional safety presence and customer-centered service to make BART a comfortable experience for everyone who rides. I want to thank BART PD for their tireless commitment to serving the public.”

BART PD boosted the visible safety presence in the system by doubling officer presence systemwide and ensuring police are riding trains more. This approach is strengthened by BART’s ongoing use of unarmed Crisis Intervention Specialists, Transit Ambassadors, Fare Inspectors, and Community Service Officers.

Source: BART Police Chief’s December 2025 Report

Safety efforts were also bolstered by the installation of 715 new fare gates at all 50 stations, a project completed in August 2025, four months ahead of schedule. The taller, stronger fare gates are improving the station environment and deterring fare evasion and unwanted behavior. The number of riders who say they’ve witnessed someone not paying has dropped 59% in the last year.

BART also maintains a network of 4,000+ surveillance cameras, minimizing response time and holding suspects accountable, and continues to install LED lighting on platforms and in parking facilities to eliminate dark corners. Efforts such as these not only improve safety, but the entirety of the BART experience by making the system more welcoming and comfortable.

Source: BART Police Chief’s December 2025 Report

In 2025, BART PD continued its robust officer recruitment campaign with a $15,000 hiring bonus ($5,000 upon hire and $10,000 upon completion of the Field Training Program) for laterals and academy graduates and a robust outreach strategy, including a dedicated JoinBARTPD.com recruitment site and the recent launch of a BART PD Instagram to reach potential recruits where they are.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



BART Stats CC Priority 1-3 Calls & Fare Evasion





BART Stats CC Electronic & Vehicle Crimes





BART Stats CC Arrests & Citations & Response Time





BART Police Officer & rider & logos





BART Crime Stats 24 vs 25 CCC





BART Systemwide Crime Stats 2024 vs 2025

