Antioch’s Disney House will be featured on The Great Christmas Light Fight TV show on ABC Dec. 11. Photo by K.Vistalli

Ready, set, glow!

By Allen D. Payton

The most wonderful time of the year is here as ABC’s hit decorating competition series, “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” returns for its 13th season. The Disney House of Antioch’s own Vistalli Family will be competing as one of the 2025 Contenders.

According to ABC and Wikipedia, “The Great Christmas Light Fight” is a popular American reality competition show where families showcase their elaborate Christmas light displays for a chance to win the weekly episode’s $50,000 grand prize and Light Fight trophy.

The show first aired on December 9, 2013, on ABC. Each episode features four families competing to create the most impressive Christmas light displays. The displays are judged based on three criteria: use of lights, overall design and Christmas spirit.

Each display is first individually featured, then the judge or judges review the display and its specific details. Once all contestants have been reviewed, a winner is chosen, and the judges return to the winner to congratulate them.

The show is hosted by lifestyle expert Carter Oosterhouse and interior designer Taniya Nayak, who assess the creativity and effort put into each display.

Kristen Vistalli said, “We’re so excited to be on the show. The experience was amazing. They film a whole year in advance so the family can prepare.”

“They filmed last Nov. 1st and 2nd,” said Gary. “They were at our home from 2:00 p.m. until midnight for two days. They had a crew, here, of about a dozen. They had a big boom rig and also used a drone.”

“To see how a television is produced is really cool,” Kristen said.

“We haven’t seen any of it, yet,” she added..

The Antioch Disney House will be featured on the episode airing December 11 at 10:00 p.m. on ABC.

See the Lights Now

You can drive by now and see the lights, now. They’re on every night from Sunday through Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 11:00 p.m. The Disney House is located at 3732 Colonial Court in Antioch.

Fundraiser & Toy Drive with Antioch Police Dec. 6

Reminder about this Saturday’s fundraiser with the Antioch Police Department from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Stop by with new unwrapped toy, with emphasis on teens, also gift cards, warm winter clothing or donations by Venmo. (See related article)



The Great Christmas Light Fight & Disney House KVistalli

