Antioch Police seek gift donations for 29th annual Christmas season Help for the Holidays giveaway

Antioch Police are collecting donations and will join the Vistalli family at their “Disney House” on Dec. 6, 2025, for a drive-by donation event. Herald file photo

With Antioch Unified School District during Giving Tuesday Dec. 2, Disney House Event Dec. 6

Also accepting blankets, gloves, socks, hats and scarves and cash or Venmo donations

By Allen D. Payton

Please help Antioch Police help families in our community this Christmas season during the Department’s 29th Annual Help for the Holidays giveaway. Donations are accepted at the Antioch Police Facility lobby and on two days. In addition, donations will be accepted on Giving Tuesday, the global day of generosity held each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, this year on Dec. 2 as well as on Saturday, Dec. 6 at the annual Disney House drive-by event.

Where to Donate

You can drop off gifts at:

• Antioch PD Lobby – 300 L Street

Giving Tuesday Events – December 2, 2025:

• Target: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM

• Walmart: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Disney House Event – December 6, 2025:

• 5:30 PM – 9:30 PM

• 3732 Colonial Court, Antioch

Stop by to see Cinderella, Tiana, Belle and the incredible decorations the Vistalli family has on display!

Take a drive by the “Disney House” with over 35,000 lights and more than 70 handmade wooden cut-outs. The Vistalli family, Officers and friends will be on-hand collecting new unwrapped toys as well as new blankets, gloves, socks, hats and scarves and cash or Venmo donations, that will be donated to APD’s Help for the Holidays giveaway program which will provide extra help for those struggling this Christmas season.

Kristen Vistalli refers to the annual event as the “Spirit & Support Gift Giveaway.”

The Vistalli’s home will be featured as a Contender on “The Great Christmas Light Fight” airing December 11 at 7:00 p.m. on ABC. (More details later.)

Antioch Police say, “Thank you for helping make the season brighter for families in our community!”



