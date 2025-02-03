Antioch man charged with child sex abuse material possession

Arrested by Walnut Creek Police, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force; held on $200,000 bail

By Ted Asregadoo, PIO, Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office

Martinez, California – The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025, that a suspect in possession of child sexual abuse material faces a four-count felony complaint.

32-year-old Ryan Allen Fenton of Antioch (born 6/13/1993) was arrested in Antioch Tuesday by Walnut Creek Police on a warrant related to a complaint the District Attorney filed with the court on February 3rd, 2025. The complaint was amended and refiled on November 25th after investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force found additional evidence Fenton was in possession of child sexual abuse material.

Fenton was arraigned Wednesday in Superior Court in Martinez at 10:30 am on the following:

· Two felony counts for possessing over 600 images of child or youth pornography on or about October 23rd, 2024, and November 25th, 2025 [PC 311.11(c)(1)].

· Two felony counts for possessing child or youth pornography on or about October 23rd, 2024, and November 25th, 2025 [PC 311.11(a)].

District Attorney Diana Becton said, “The possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) is not a victimless crime; it is an act that perpetuates the sexual abuse of children and fuels a criminal enterprise. As District Attorney, my office treats the possession of CSAM with the utmost gravity, recognizing that every image and video represents an assault on a child.”

Fenton’s preliminary hearing is set for December 9th at 8:30 am at the A.F. Bray courthouse in Martinez in Department 6. He remains in custody at the Martinez Detention Facility on a $200,000 bond.

Case No. 01-25-00447 | The People of the State of California v. Ryan Allen Fenton

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, 10-inch tall, 135-pound Fenton is Hispanic, but also listed as white, is now being held in the West County Detention Facility.

According to localcrimenews.com, Fenton was also arrested in 2020 in Inyo County for speeding, driving without a license and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



