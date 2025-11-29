Support foster children and low-income families; Toy Drive Dec. 13

By Michael Young, Hope With Lights Ministry

Come see the Hope With Lights Ministry annual Toy Drive & Light Show all about Christmas featuring songs by Bluey, Taylor Swift and more at 4416 Belvedere Way in Antioch, Sunday through Thursday, 5:30 pm to 8 pm, Fridays and Saturdays till 9 pm, now through January 1st. Don’t miss out!

Toy Drive

On Saturday, Dec. 13 from 5:30 pm to 8 pm, come help us support foster children and low-income families by dropping off new toys for girls or boys and see the amazing lights and sounds of the Christmas Season. Treats will be served!

Hosted by E3 Realty and The Money Store.

About Hope With Lights Ministry

Hope With Lights Ministry is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing joy, light and lasting impact to foster children, low-income families and underserved communities.

Our main event is the annual Christmas Light Show & Toy Drive. Through an amazing Christmas light show and community collaboration, Hope With Lights highlights the needs of foster children and support families facing food insecurity. We empower these families with meaningful resources. With every twinkle, every toy and every act of kindness, we aim to build a brighter day for those in need.

“And the King will answer and say to them, ‘Assuredly, I say to you, inasmuch as you did it to one of the least of these My brethren, you did it to Me.” Matthew 25:40

We are proud to hold the Candid Silver Seal of Transparency, demonstrating our commitment to openness and accountability. Every donation is tax-deductible to the fullest extent of the law and directly supports our mission to bring light, hope and joy to foster children and families in need.

For more information visit hopewithlights.org.



Toy Drive & Light Show





Hope with Lights Ministry logo

