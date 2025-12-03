East County Realtors offer 5 ways to help during the Christmas season

Gift Wrapping Event at Barnes & Noble Thursday, Dec. 4; plus, Warm Coat and CANTREE Food Drives and more

By Jody Drewery, President, Women’s Council of REALTORS®

Real Estate is not just about buying and selling homes — it’s about showing up for our community. I’m proud to be a part of the Delta Women’s Council of REALTORS® and the Delta Association of REALTORS® Community Foundation, where giving back is at the heart of what we do.

This season, we have several opportunities to make a difference — and you don’t have to be a REALTOR® to help.

First, join us this Thursday! Delta Women’s Council of REALTORS® will be at Barnes & Noble in the Streets of Brentwood (2475 Sand Creek Road, Suite 100) for a community Gift Wrapping Event and hosting Adopt-a-Senior.

You can also:

Donate to the Warm Coat Drive (see above) or

Donate a Gift Card

Donate canned goods to the CANTREE Food Drive (see below)

Every contribution, big or small, helps someone in need — and with the year many families have had, from economic challenges to government impacts, there has never been a more meaningful time to come together.

If you’d like additional information or want to get involved, please call (925) 818-1977 or visit www.facebook.com/WCRDelta. Let’s collaborate and spread some love throughout our community.



DRCSF CANTREE Food Drive 2025





DRCSF Warm Coat Drive 2025





Adopt-a-Senior WCR-D 2025

