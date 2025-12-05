Homeless fight suspect to be charged with murder after victim dies

59-year-old Frank Troia in a photo from Facebook posted on May 27, 2024.

Attacker used “improvised weapon”, held on $530,000 bail

Sister organizes GoFundMe to pay for “proper services”

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

According to a press release issued by Antioch Police Lt. William Whitaker today, “On December 4, 2025, the victim of the November 18 attack, 59-year-old Frank Troia, died from the injuries he sustained. The charges initially filed against the suspect, 34-year-old Brandon Rowlett, will be amended to murder (187 PC).”

Evidence markers were placed at the scene of the physical altercation on Lone Tree Way Tuesday morning, Nov. 18, 2025. Photo courtesy of Spotlight CoCoCounty. (Redacted by the Herald)

As previously reported, on November 18, 2025, at approximately 2:46 a.m., the Antioch Police Department dispatch center received multiple calls of a subject down on the roadway at Lone Tree Way and W. Tregallas Road. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim who appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation. Antioch police officers provided aid to the victim at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

On November 19, at approximately 8:30 a.m., the Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, located and arrested Rowlett.

“He passed late last night,” Whitaker stated.

Asked if Troia was struck with a pipe, he said, “We found the improvised weapon used. It’s crucial evidence to the case. But we’re not going to release that information at this time.”

As previously reported, the sister of Troia has organized a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to pay for “proper services” for her brother.

Additional inquiries, tips, or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Arturo Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by email at abecerra@antiochca.gov.

According to the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office, the five-foot, four-inch tall, 162-pound Rowlett is Hispanic, and now being held on $530,000 bail in the West County Detention Facility. His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m. in Martinez Superior Court.



Frank Troia Fb & APD

