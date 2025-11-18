Police investigate attempted homicide in Antioch
By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau
On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at approximately 2:46 a.m., the Antioch Police Department dispatch center received multiple calls of a subject down on the roadway at Lone Tree Way and W. Tregallas Road. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim who appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation. Antioch police officers provided aid to the victim at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.
The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, responded to take over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
Additional inquiries, tips, or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Arturo Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by email at abecerra@antiochca.gov.
