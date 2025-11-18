Police investigate attempted homicide in Antioch

Evidence markers are placed at the scene of the physical altercation on Lone Tree Way Tuesday morning, Nov. 18, 2025. Photo courtesy of Spotlight CoCoCounty. (Redacted by the Herald)

By Lt. William Whitaker #6155, Antioch Police Investigations Bureau

On Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at approximately 2:46 a.m., the Antioch Police Department dispatch center received multiple calls of a subject down on the roadway at Lone Tree Way and W. Tregallas Road. When officers arrived on scene, they located the victim who appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation. Antioch police officers provided aid to the victim at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

The Antioch Police Department’s Investigations Bureau, consisting of Crime Scene Investigators and detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit, responded to take over the investigation. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Additional inquiries, tips, or information can be directed to Antioch Police Detective Arturo Becerra at (925) 779-6937 or by email at abecerra@antiochca.gov.



