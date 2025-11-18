Winter Prep: Protect your home from Mother Nature

By Patrick McCarran, Real Estate Broker

We off to a good start for the Winter Weather and so “an once of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. Mother Nature can be harsh and is often fickle and the weather can change in a week or a day. Get prepared now so you are ready for what comes next rain or shine, actions you take now can protect your property and prevent major damage.

One of the most important tasks is clean your gutters, often your gardener offers this service or check the Grapevine, the water can back up and leak in your house causing major damage. Check your down spouts to make sure they are clear and pointed away from the house or directed to the gutters in newer homes. Repair or replace roof shingles around any area that allows water to penetrate the roof sheathing. Don’t be fooled to think that tile roofs are maintenance free, the tiles break for various reasons and the rubber collars around vents deteriorate with age. So don’t wait for the leak in middle of a storm, call a roofer today to have them checked out. Check for holes or air leaks in the attic and crawlspace. Check that flashings, a thin metal strip, around the doors, windows, thresholds, chimney and roof are in tact. Apart from major flooding, most damage occurs when water seeps in through cracks and leaks. Make sure that windows and doors are well sealed. Seal any cracks and holes in the foundation and exterior walls.

Homeowners insurance can help protect you financially in case something happens to your property or its contents. I know I have said this before, but it is very important to keep in mind that standard policies cover standard replacement, If you have significant upgrades see your insurance agent for a rider or increased coverage. Flood and earthquake damage is not covered under the traditional homeowners’ insurance policy and may be purchased separately. Periodically review your homeowner’s insurance policy to make sure that you are adequately covered to rebuild your home and replace its contents.

Now is a good time to call an HVAC company to have a checkup on your heater because we all know they tend to break on a Sunday or New Year’s Eve.

Install a spark arrestor on your chimney, eliminating brush and debris from around your property to prevent fires.

For earthquakes anchor appliances, dressers, TV, computer and other items to the wall you can buy straps at your local hardware store. You may consider applying a safety film to non-tempered windows and glass doors to protect form shards of glass if broken. Install a gas auto shut-off device, any reputable plumber should be able to do this.

By taking precautions to protect your home, you can possibly help keep damage to a minimum when disasters strike; or in the case of severe damage, make sure that you have the financial means to rebuild.

For more information go to www.ibhs.org or www.fema.gov.

Patrick McCarran is a local Realtor and Broker DRE# 01325072. He can be contacted by phone or text at (925) 899-5536, pmccarran@yahoo.com or www.CallPatrick.com. In association with Realty One Group Elite DRE# 0193160. An independently owned and operated office. Equal Housing Opportunity.