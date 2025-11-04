Join the Antioch Police Department, Downtown Antioch Association and the Rotary Club of the Delta-Antioch this Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025, for a Community Clean-Up in Antioch’s Rivertown Business District.

Let’s come together to beautify our city and make a positive impact. It’s a great opportunity to give back and connect with local business owners.

Meet at 10:00 AM at Prime Vintage Realty, 340 W. 2nd Street in historic downtown.

See you there!



Antioch Community Cleanup 11-08-25

