«
»

Antioch Chamber Non-Profit Council Fundraiser Nov. 10

Proceeds to benefit Delta Veterans Group

Veteran’s Appreciation Night next Monday, November 10, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Enjoy great food and drinks with Smash Burgers from Chef Jeff. Help us give back to our local heroes. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to the Delta Veterans Group.

The event will be held at HOPS AND GRAPES, 24 W. 10th Street, Antioch on the corner of B Street.

For more information about Delta Veterans Group visit https://deltaveteransgroup.org.


the attachments to this post:


Antioch-Chamber-Nonprofit-Council-Fundraiser 11-10-25


This entry was posted on Tuesday, November 4th, 2025 at 7:16 pm and is filed under Community, Dining, Military & Veterans, Non-profits. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply