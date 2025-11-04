Antioch Chamber Non-Profit Council Fundraiser Nov. 10
Proceeds to benefit Delta Veterans Group
Veteran’s Appreciation Night next Monday, November 10, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM.
Enjoy great food and drinks with Smash Burgers from Chef Jeff. Help us give back to our local heroes. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to the Delta Veterans Group.
The event will be held at HOPS AND GRAPES, 24 W. 10th Street, Antioch on the corner of B Street.
For more information about Delta Veterans Group visit https://deltaveteransgroup.org.
