Proceeds to benefit Delta Veterans Group

Veteran’s Appreciation Night next Monday, November 10, 2025, from 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM.

Enjoy great food and drinks with Smash Burgers from Chef Jeff. Help us give back to our local heroes. 10% of all proceeds will be donated to the Delta Veterans Group.

The event will be held at HOPS AND GRAPES, 24 W. 10th Street, Antioch on the corner of B Street.

For more information about Delta Veterans Group visit https://deltaveteransgroup.org.



Antioch-Chamber-Nonprofit-Council-Fundraiser 11-10-25

