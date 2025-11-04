An Elderly Wish Foundation grants Antioch woman’s wish to see Warriors’ Steph Curry in person

Joyce Turner (left) sitting courtside before the Warriors’ game on October 17, 2025, and with her daughter, Julie and 11-year-old grandson, Marcos in front of the Steph Curry poster at Chase Center. Photos: An Elderly Wish Foundation

By Mary Chapman & Nora vonUbin, An Elderly Wish Foundation

When Joyce Turner from Antioch was told she had terminal cancer, she contacted An Elderly Wish Foundation. She wrote that her wish was to go with her daughter and grandson, to meet Steph Curry in San Francisco at the Oracle Arena. Joyce claims to be his #1 Fan because her every room in her house proves it. Joyce said, “seeing him in person would be an absolute dream come true!”

Joyce Turner with her Steph Curry memorabilia at her home in Antioch.

On Friday, October 17, 2025, An Elderly Wish Foundation “made her dream come true!” Joyce, her daughter, Julie and grandson, Marcos (age 11) were ushered into Oracle Arena, at a specific spot on the court to watch #30 practice. Joyce was thrilled the evening included having Steph sign her own 2015 Championship Jersey! Another thrill was to have her grandson stand with the entire Warriors Team for the anthem.

Joyce Turner with AEWF’s Janice vonUbin (left) and Mary Chapman (rear) and Turner’s, caregiver and her son.

Our non-profit foundation loved granting this special wish for Joyce with assistance from Velma Wilson.

AEWF grants wishes to seniors, 50 years or older, who have been diagnosed with a serious or chronic illness and live in Contra Costa County. For more information visit www.elderlywish.org.



