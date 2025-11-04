An Elderly Wish Foundation grants Antioch woman’s wish to see Warriors’ Steph Curry in person
With daughter and grandson
By Mary Chapman & Nora vonUbin, An Elderly Wish Foundation
When Joyce Turner from Antioch was told she had terminal cancer, she contacted An Elderly Wish Foundation. She wrote that her wish was to go with her daughter and grandson, to meet Steph Curry in San Francisco at the Oracle Arena. Joyce claims to be his #1 Fan because her every room in her house proves it. Joyce said, “seeing him in person would be an absolute dream come true!”
On Friday, October 17, 2025, An Elderly Wish Foundation “made her dream come true!” Joyce, her daughter, Julie and grandson, Marcos (age 11) were ushered into Oracle Arena, at a specific spot on the court to watch #30 practice. Joyce was thrilled the evening included having Steph sign her own 2015 Championship Jersey! Another thrill was to have her grandson stand with the entire Warriors Team for the anthem.
Our non-profit foundation loved granting this special wish for Joyce with assistance from Velma Wilson.
AEWF grants wishes to seniors, 50 years or older, who have been diagnosed with a serious or chronic illness and live in Contra Costa County. For more information visit www.elderlywish.org.
the attachments to this post:
Joyce Turner Janice, Mary, caregiver & son
Joyce Turner with Steph Curry memorabilia
Joyce Turner courtside & with daughter & grandson