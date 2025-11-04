Antioch Council recognizes Homelessness Awareness Month in November

Artwork: SAMHSA

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, the Antioch City Council voted unanimously to approve the following proclamation recognizing Homelessness Awareness Month in November.

HOMELESSNESS AWARENESS MONTH

November 2025

WHEREAS, November is recognized as Homelessness Awareness Month across the United States to recognize the numerous reasons people become homeless, the challenges faced by adults, young adults, youth, and families experiencing homelessness, and to mobilize community-wide efforts toward lasting solutions;

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch recognizes that homelessness impacts individuals and families from all walks of life;

WHEREAS, research shows that criminalizing homelessness worsens the crisis and deepens existing racial inequities and systemic disparities;

WHEREAS, according to the January 2025 Point-in-Time count, the City of Antioch had the highest number of unsheltered individuals in Contra Costa County – 246 persons, representing approximately 11.6 percent of the countywide total – a significant decrease from 413 persons counted in 2024;

WHEREAS, the City of Antioch, through the Opportunity Village program, is providing interim housing and supportive services for 37 Devpar, specific, encampment residents and their 25 dogs;

and WHEREAS, the City of Antioch is committed to working in coordination with Contra Costa County and local organizations to provide housing, shelter, supportive services, and basic resources to all people experiencing homelessness.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, RON BERNAL, Mayor of the City of Antioch, hereby proclaim November 2025 as “Homelessness Awareness Month” and encourage all City of Antioch citizens, partners and businesses to recognize the need for, and commit to building and sustaining, a coordinated and equity-driven continuum of care that meets the complex needs of people experiencing homelessness, rooted in dignity, equity, and hope. NOVEMBER 4, 2025

RON BERNAL, Mayor

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), a branch of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, “November is National Homelessness Awareness Month and National Homeless Youth Awareness Month. SAMHSA works in partnership with federal, state and local partners and national experts to provide training on housing, treatment and recovery models focused on adults, children, and families who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness and have serious mental illness and/or serious emotional disturbance, and substance use. These partnerships contribute to housing stability, recovery, and ending homelessness. SAMHSA also supports the field through technical assistance to states and localities, treatment systems and individual providers on these issues.”

