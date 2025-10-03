Free to the public, during Rhythms by the River Fall Festival

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Join us at the Nick Rodriguez Center Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown tomorrow for a morning of creativity on display.

With no cost for entry, you and your family are invited to stop by and enjoy the exhibit from 10:00am to 1:00pm. From live art demonstrations to hand crafted pieces, this event is a wonderful place to see Antioch’s artists across generations have their chance to shine!

Then stick around for the annual Rhythms by the River Fall Festival from 11:00am to 5:00pm. (Click here for details)

The Nick Rodriguz Community Center is located at 213 F Street. ake a look at the First Edition of the Antioch Arts & Rec Magazine when you visit antiochca.gov/arts-and-rec-exhibit.



Antioch Arts & Rec Exhibit 2025

