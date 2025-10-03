This year’s theme: “Ignite Passion for God”

The Spark Conference 2025, hosted by Bethesda Community Church, will be held Thursday, October 30 to Sunday, November 2. The exciting and spiritually impactful event will take place at 2400 Sycamore Drive, Suite 5 in Antioch.

Hosted by Bishop Dr. Johnson Ejomah and featuring Guest Speaker Prophet Kofi Yeboah of Canada, this life-transforming gathering is more than just an event; it is a God-ordained movement designed to ignite passion, purpose and power within the body of Christ. Through vibrant worship, dynamic teaching and Spirit-led impartation, we believe this conference will set hearts ablaze for the Lord and stir a deeper hunger for spiritual awakening in our region and beyond.

Our theme this year is: “Ignite Passion for God” (2 Timothy 1:6; Leviticus 6:12–13; Acts 2:3-4), calling on believers to never let the altar fire go out.

For more information about the Spark Conference or Bethesda Community Church call (925) 405-2124 or email bcc178@gmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/Bishopbcc.org.

Paid advertisement.



Bethesda Spark Conference 2025 flier

