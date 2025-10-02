A main participant’s vehicle seized following Antioch sideshow enforcement

The vehicle of a main participant in last Friday night’s sideshow in Antioch was seized and towed. Photo: CHP Contra Costa

23rd vehicle impounded

By CHP Contra Costa

As a result of Friday night’s joint enforcement operation in the City of Antioch, CHP Investigators have seized a vehicle belonging to one of the main participants involved in the illegal sideshow activity.

This action follows the disruption of two large-scale sideshows, involving more than 200 vehicles and 300 spectators. During the operation, 22 vehicles were initially impounded, and multiple arrests were made. (See related article)

This latest seizure reinforces our ongoing commitment to holding individuals accountable for reckless and dangerous driving behavior that puts the community at risk.

This enforcement effort was made possible through the coordinated work of the CHP’s Golden Gate Division Investigative Services Unit, Contra Costa CHP, Antioch Police Department, and CHP Office of Air Operations.

Sideshows are not just dangerous — they’re criminal. Vehicle seizures and arrests will continue for those involved.



Vehicle seized & towed 10-01-25

