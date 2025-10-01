The GFWC Woman’s Club of Antioch will hold their annual Fall Boutique on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, from 9:30 am – 3:30 pm. This event is a fundraiser for community charities and the restoration of the Historic GFWC Woman’s Club of Antioch building and is open to the public.

Handmade Crafters Artists & Vendors will offer Jewelry, Bags, Accessories, Scarves, Baby Items, Bowl Cozies, Tissue Holders, AVON, Small Christmas Trees, Handmade Bracelets, Shabby Chic, Colorstreet Nails & Lip Care, Tea Towels, Pillows, Aprons, Diamond Paintings, Alterations, Small Clocks, Printed Vases, Wreaths, Ornaments, Blankets, Quilts, Table Runners, Crochet Items, Key Chains, Magnets, Succulents, & unique gifts for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and all seasons

LOCATION: GFWC Woman’s Club of Antioch at 509 “G” Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. Parking is available across the street in the school district parking lot. Please do not park in the church parking lot next door.

For questions contact Chairpersons: Nancy Burkard (925) 759-3383 or Liese McCause (925) 752-6725.

Business Women giving back to the Community!

Founded in 1902, the Woman’s Club of Antioch was formed “To improve and beautify the town, to do any business which shall promote the educational industrial benevolent, social or political welfare of its members or the community at large.”

In 1904 the club was then admitted to the General Federation of Women’s Clubs, known as the GFWC. In 1905 with 40 members the club was incorporated, and our club was admitted to the California Federation of Women’s Clubs known as CFWC, then in 1924 admitted into the Mount Diablo District.

For more information visit www.gfwcwomansclubofantioch.org.

