Tacos for Books – Order online or in the restaurant

PLEASE SHARE THIS EVENT WITH FAMILY and FRIENDS!!!

Friends of the Antioch Library CHIPOTLE FUNDRAISER.

Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 4:00pm-8:00pm

5401 Lone Tree Way, Suite 100, Brentwood in the Lone Tree Plaza.

25% of even sales help support programs at the Antioch Libraries!

Order online using CODE 942BC9D.

Ordering in the restaurant? Just mention The FRIENDS OF THE ANTIOCH LIBRARY when placing your order

TACOS FOR BOOKS!!! But you can also order their burritos, salads and bowls.

For more information about Friends of the Antioch Library visit ccclib.org/ant-friends or follow them on Facebook.



FOAL Chipotle FR 08-23-25

