Dutch Bros. Coffee to hold Grand Opening of first Antioch location early Friday, Aug. 22

ANTIOCH, IT’S HAPPENING!

This is NOT a drill. Our brand new Antioch location opens TOMORROW Friday 8/22 at 4:30AM sharp!

3280 Hillcrest Avenue, Antioch

Tag your coffee crew and we’ll see you bright and early! 

#DutchBrosCoffee #AntiochCA #GrandOpening

To learn more about Dutch Bros. Coffee follow www.facebook.com/dbeastcounty and visit www.dutchbros.com.


