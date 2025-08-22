One Stop for Your County Services in collaboration with Supervisor Diane Burgis and the City of Antioch

Come to Contra Costa County’s 7th Annual Block Party!

Date: Thursday, August 28

Time: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Antioch Community Center, 4703 Lone Tree Way

Contra Costa County, in partnership with the City of Antioch and Supervisor Diane Burgis, is bringing its annual Block Party to East County.

Contra Costa County, the Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department, the Employment & Human Services Department, County Public Works and Contra Costa Health along with the City of Antioch are partnering to provide a fun, festive event that offers a wide variety of on-the-spot government services at one single location. This will be the seventh year of the increasingly popular event, providing opportunities throughout the County to learn what’s available to you as a Contra Costa County resident.

Please submit your request at least 72 hours in advance to help ensure availability.

Available services at the Block Party include: Sign-ups for CalFresh, Medi-Cal, and CalWORKs, information about childcare and preschool options, Records within Reach from Clerk-Recorder’s Office, Voter Registration, Contra Costa Television (CCTV) — and many more County programs.

County Departments & Programs

4 Our Families Navigators (EHSD)

Clerk-Recorder-Elections

Community Services Bureau (EHSD)

Contra Costa Television

Information & Assistance (EHSD)

Public Works – Flood Control District

Public Works – Transportation Engineering

Supervisor Diane Burgis, District 3

If you require an accommodation to participate in the Contra Costa County Block Party, please contact Diane Truong, Public Facilities ADA Program Manager, at (925) 335-1436 or email Diane.Truong@riskm.cccounty.us.



