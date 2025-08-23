Stomp, sip and unwind on the pier

Save the date and join us in Antioch’s historic downtown Rivertown Saturday, September 6, 2025, 5PM–9PM for line dancing, delicious food and excellent wine on the riverfront brought to you by:

The Pour Up Wine Bar, Monica’s Riverview, Country Kru Line Dancing and Antioch.Town.

We will have a combination of line dancing lessons, live walkthroughs and a request list.

This event is 18+.

Different ticket options available. So, please check out tickets now available on Eventbrite. See you sundown on the dance floor!

Located at 1 I Street #Unit C in Antioch on the pier.

Boots on the Bay 9-6-25

