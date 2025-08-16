Board of Supervisors appoints new Contra Costa Health Director

Dr. Grant Colfax. Source: Contra Costa County

Will be paid $708,000 per year in salary and benefits

Dr. Grant Colfax previously served in San Francisco & Marin counties, Obama administration

By Kristi Jourdan, PIO, Contra Costa County

(Martinez, CA) – The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday appointed Dr. Grant Colfax as the Director of Contra Costa Health (CCH), effective August 19, 2025. He replaces Dr. Ori Tzvieli who served as interim Director of Health Services following the February retirement of longtime CCH CEO and Health Director Anna M. Roth. Tzviele will continue to serve as the County’s Health Officer.

Dr. Colfax brings decades of experience in health leadership and a deep commitment to health equity, innovation, and community-centered care. He most recently served as the Director of Health for the City and County of San Francisco, where he guided one of the nation’s most robust local responses to the COVID-19 pandemic. He previously served as Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy during the Obama administration and as Director of HIV Prevention and Research at the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

While in San Francisco, Dr. Colfax led a 9,000-person health department with a $3.2 billion budget, overseeing an acute care hospital and Level 1 trauma center, behavioral health, primary care, detention health, and population health.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Harvard College and a Doctor of Medicine from Harvard Medical School.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Colfax to Contra Costa County,” said Board Chair Candace Andersen, District 2 Supervisor. “His visionary leadership and deep understanding of public health systems will be invaluable as we work to expand access to care, address longstanding health disparities, and support the overall well-being of our communities.”

Dr. Colfax replaces Dr. Ori Tzvieli, who served as interim director during the executive search and will remain Contra Costa County’s Health Officer.

“We thank Dr. Tzvieli for his steadfast leadership during this time of transition, and I want to express my gratitude that he will continue as the County’s Health Officer,” Supervisor Andersen added.

Dr. Colfax will oversee a comprehensive integrated health system that includes a nationally recognized public hospital, regional health centers, behavioral health services, emergency medical services, environmental health, and public health operations serving over 1.2 million county residents.

“I am honored to join Contra Costa Health and to serve a community that values collaboration, compassion, and equity,” said Dr. Colfax. “I look forward to working with the incredible staff and partners across the County to improve outcomes and ensure that every resident—regardless of background or circumstance—has access to quality, dignified care.”

The cost to fund the Director of Health Services for the remainder of the fiscal year is about $619,000. Annual ongoing costs are estimated at about $708,000. These expenses are budgeted for the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Asked about those figures Contra Costa County PIO Jourdan responded, “That $708,000 figure includes salary plus benefits. The $619,000 is what’s available given the time left in the fiscal year.”

About Contra Costa Health

Contra Costa Health (CCH) is a comprehensive county health system committed to providing high-quality services with a focus on equity and access. From its nationally ranked Contra Costa Regional Medical Center and Health Centers to its innovative Behavioral Health, Public Health, and Emergency Medical Services divisions, CCH serves as a cornerstone of wellness for more than a million residents across the county.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



