East Bay Park District Police Department achieves full staffing

Source: EBRPD

76 sworn officer milestone underscores EBRPD’s commitment to recruitment, retention and being an employer of choice

By Dave Mason, Public Information Supervisor, Public Affairs, East Bay Regional Park District

The East Bay Regional Park District proudly announces that its Police Department has reached 100 percent staffing at the sworn police officer rank — a significant achievement that reflects the department’s reputation as a rewarding and respected place to build a career in public safety. With all 76 sworn officer positions filled for the first time in over 18 years, the department is better positioned than ever to deliver on its high standards for service, safety, and community trust.

This accomplishment is particularly noteworthy at a time when most Bay Area police agencies face persistent vacancies of 10 to 25 percent, with a national average near 15 percent, according to a recent survey from Respond Capture, a technology firm that assists law enforcement agencies with recruitment strategies. Achieving full staffing demonstrates the Park District’s success in attracting talented officers who are drawn to its mission, supportive culture, and unique opportunities to protect both people and natural spaces.

“Reaching full staffing in law enforcement is a remarkable milestone,” said Park District General Manager Sabrina Landreth. “It reflects the dedication of our recruitment and retention teams, the appeal of our mission, and the leadership of Chief Roberto Filice. Officers choose the Park District because they can be part of something meaningful — protecting beloved parks and serving a community that values their work.”

Since 2022, the department has invested in dedicated recruitment efforts, including adding a sergeant role focused solely on attracting top talent. “Filling vacancies has always been — and will always be — a priority, but it’s even more important to find the right people,” said the department’s Chief Filice. “We look for officers who share our values, are dedicated to keeping our parks and communities safe, and are committed to fostering positive relationships with park visitors.”

Recruitment strategies have included outreach to police academies, collaboration with training agencies, participation in job fairs, and community engagement events like National Night Out. The department also actively celebrates the work of its officers through media coverage, social media recognition, and public acknowledgments at Board of Directors meetings.

“Full staffing means more proactive patrols, faster response times, greater community presence, and an even higher level of service for park visitors,” Filice added. “It also means our officers enjoy a supportive team environment, exceptional training, and the satisfaction of serving in one of the most beautiful regions in the country.”

“We want to thank our recruitment team, our Human Resources Department, General Manager Sabrina Landreth, Deputy General Manager Allyson Cook, and Chief Roberto Filice, who all worked diligently to bring the sworn portion of our Police Department to full staffing,” said Christopher Rudy, a detective in the department and Vice President of the East Bay Regional Park District Police Association, the department’s union affiliation. “We want to especially thank the General Manager and our Chief for the vision and implementation of our proactive Police Department that has attracted so many new members.”

The Park District Police Department provides a full range of services — from emergency response and criminal investigations to aerial support and interagency mutual aid — across 73 regional parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails. In addition to patrolling Park District lands, the department provides contracted policing for East Bay Municipal Utilities District recreation areas, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission watershed lands in the East Bay, and several state-owned parks.

With an estimated 30 million annual visits to its parks, the East Bay Regional Park District offers a dynamic and meaningful environment for public safety professionals. Here, officers protect not only the public but also the natural and cultural treasures that make the Bay Area extraordinary.

The East Bay Regional Park District is the largest regional park system in the nation, comprising 73 parks, 55 miles of shoreline, and over 1,330 miles of trails for hiking, biking, horseback riding, and environmental education. The Park District receives an estimated 30 million visits annually throughout Alameda and Contra Costa counties in the San Francisco Bay Area.



EBRPD Police Dept photos

