In response to new federal direction Kaiser to “pause” under age 19 transgender surgeries

Refuses to answer questions about treatments

By Allen D. Payton

Last week, in response to new directions at the federal level under the Trump Administration, Kaiser Permanente issued the following statement on “Gender Affirming Care for Patients Under 19”:

Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to providing safe, high-quality, and evidence-based care to all our members, including adolescents. We are proud of the care and coverage we provide for transgender patients. Our work in this area and the inclusive care we provide for LGBTQ+ individuals and their families is recognized in the community.

Since January, there has been significant focus by the federal government on gender-affirming care, specifically for patients under the age of 19. This has included executive orders instructing federal agencies to take actions to curtail access and restrict funding for gender-affirming care, hospital inquiries by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and regulatory changes to coverage and broader federal agency review, including by the Federal Trade Commission. Most recently, the U.S. Department of Justice issued subpoenas to doctors and clinics providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth, as part of ongoing federal investigations.

In response to these federal actions, many health systems and clinicians across the country have paused or discontinued providing gender-affirming care for adolescents.

As the legal and regulatory environment for gender-affirming care continues to evolve, we must carefully consider the significant risks being created for health systems, clinicians, and patients under the age of 19 seeking this care.

After significant deliberation and consultation with internal and external experts including our physicians, we’ve made the difficult decision to pause surgical treatment for patients under the age of 19 in our hospitals and surgical centers. This pause is effective August 29, 2025. All other gender-affirming care treatment remains available. We continue to meet with regulators as well as our clinicians, patients, their families, and the community with the goal of identifying a responsible path forward.

We recognize that this is an extremely challenging and stressful time for our patients seeking care, as well as for our clinicians whose mission is to care for them. We will work closely with each patient to support their care journey.

We will remain a voice and advocate for safe, high-quality, and evidence-based care for transgender patients.

Elissa Harrington, Senior Media Relations and Public Relations Representative for Kaiser Permanente Northern California was asked:

“Were those surgeries offered at Antioch, Walnut Creek and/or Richmond Kaiser hospitals?

Also, why does Kaiser continue to participate in and support the delusion that someone can change their gender with the labeling of the surgeries as “gender-affirming care”?

Why would Kaiser allow its doctors to participate in mutilating children and scaring them for life based on the confusion and mental disorder of gender dysphoria? According to the Mayo Clinic, ‘A diagnosis for gender dysphoria is included in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5)…published by the American Psychiatric Association.’

Furthermore, how can the doctors that performed such surgeries argue they were not violating the Hippocratic Oath, specifically to ‘do no harm’?

Is counseling offered instead to children and adults experiencing such confusion and a mental disorder?”

But Harrington did not respond. Please check back later for any updates to this report.



Kaiser Permanente logo no trans surgeries

