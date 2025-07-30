Antioch Historical Society breaks ground for Bell Tower at Museum
From city’s first church; fundraising goal almost met, still needs support
By Antioch Historical Society
The Antioch Historical Society hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, on the museum grounds on W. 4th Street, to build a tower to house the 157-year-old First Congregational Church bell and restore it. The bell is said to be one of the oldest known artifacts in Antioch. (See related articles here and here)
City officials and staff, Historical Society and project team members were joined by construction company representatives for the event.
Thank you to all who attended.
Project leader Dwayne Eubanks said, “the bell rang out in 1871 a year before the City was founded. The bell stood as a symbol of unity in a city of diversity.”
If you’d like to support this worthy project, please make an online donation at our website: https://antiochhistoricalmuseum.org/unity-bell-tower…/
“There will be a patio with benches or a concrete block wall around it,” Eubanks shared. “Almost $83,000 has been raised out of the $94,000 goal.”
Checks can be sent to: Antioch Historical Museum, 1500 West 4th Street, Antioch, CA 94509. Names of sponsors will be permanently inscribed at the exhibit site. Contributions are tax deductible. If you have questions, contact Dwayne Eubanks at the Antioch Historical Society Museum at (925) 757-1326.
Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.
AHSM bell tower groundbreaking 1 07-23-25
AHSM bell tower groundbreaking 2 07-23-25
AHSM bell tower groundbreaking Dwayne Eubanks 07-23-25