Final 2025 Antioch Outdoor Movie Night July 31

Plus, FoodieCrew food trucks

By City of Antioch Recreation Department

Start Time: Dusk (approximately between 8:30pm and 8:45pm)

Location: Prewett Family Park Hillside (Located next to the Antioch Water Park)

This year’s final free outdoor movie night will be held Thursday, July 31, 2025, with the showing of Holes (2003) (Rated: PG | Runtime: 118 minutes.

Grab your blankets and lawn chairs, and bring the entire family out to enjoy popcorn, kids’ crafts and a movie. Happening on the Prewett Family Park Hillside, next to the Antioch Water Park, movies will begin just after dusk (approximately 8:30pm-8:45pm depending on sunset).

Did we mention it will also be Food Truck Thursday, brought to you by FoodieCrewSF?! Don’t forget to grab dinner before the movie begins! You won’t want to miss this.

**Free parking, popcorn, refreshments, and kids’ arts & crafts while supplies last.

**Dates and locations subject to change.



Antioch Movie Nights 07-31





Antioch Movie Night location & FoodieCrew 07-31-25

