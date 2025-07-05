«

5th Annual – Kendall Smith Basketball Camp in Antioch Aug 2

Free for boys and girls ages 7-17

Improve your basketball skills this summer.

Former Deer Valley High standout and pro-ball player Kendall Smith will host his 5th Annual free Co-ed basketball camp for youth 7-17 years old on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Athletes and non-athletes welcome!

Participants in the 2022 Kendall Smith Basketball Camp. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Doors open at 8:30am 

Camp starts at 9:00am and ends at 2:00pm

Register today.

To become a sponsor email Mybrotherskeeper925@gmail.com.


the attachments to this post:


Kendall Smith 2022 Basketball Camp


Kendall Smith Basketball Camp 2025


This entry was posted on Monday, July 28th, 2025 at 2:14 pm and is filed under Children & Families, Sports, Youth. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

No Comments so far.

Leave a Reply