5th Annual – Kendall Smith Basketball Camp in Antioch Aug 2
Free for boys and girls ages 7-17
Improve your basketball skills this summer.
Former Deer Valley High standout and pro-ball player Kendall Smith will host his 5th Annual free Co-ed basketball camp for youth 7-17 years old on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Athletes and non-athletes welcome!
Doors open at 8:30am
Camp starts at 9:00am and ends at 2:00pm
To become a sponsor email Mybrotherskeeper925@gmail.com.
Kendall Smith 2022 Basketball Camp
Kendall Smith Basketball Camp 2025