5th Annual – Kendall Smith Basketball Camp in Antioch Aug 2

Free for boys and girls ages 7-17

Improve your basketball skills this summer.

Former Deer Valley High standout and pro-ball player Kendall Smith will host his 5th Annual free Co-ed basketball camp for youth 7-17 years old on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Athletes and non-athletes welcome!

Participants in the 2022 Kendall Smith Basketball Camp. Photos by Allen D. Payton

Doors open at 8:30am

Camp starts at 9:00am and ends at 2:00pm

Register today.

To become a sponsor email Mybrotherskeeper925@gmail.com.



