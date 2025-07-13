By Claryssa Wilson, 4 Ever Me Foundation

We are prepared to have some great resources and services provided for our 13th Annual Stuff The Bus school supply giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. Join us at the Contra Costa Event Park (fairgrounds) on W. 10th Street in Antioch.

Please REGISTER

If you have/know of a great (preferably FREE) resource or have beneficial info that you would love to share with the community!!

If you are a self-contained food truck!!

Link: https://form.jotform.com/251927197459169

or scan the QR code below!

The QR code below will also give you access to information including a volunteer sign-up form as well as ways to donate to this event!! Please share

For families looking to register, registration is now open. You will see that information pop up via this link: https://linktr.ee/4evermefoundation



Stuff the Bus 2025

