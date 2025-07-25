Antioch man arrested for two East Bay freeway shootings

David Milburn was arrested by the CHP for two shootings. He tossed his gun during the pursuit which was later recovered by officers. Photos: CHP

33-year-old David Milburn held on $1 million bail; one victim in hospital

By CHP – Contra Costa

VALLEJO, Calif. – California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers arrested a 33-year-old Antioch man early Wednesday, July 23, 2025, after two freeway shootings spanning Contra Costa, Alameda, and Solano counties.

Officers took David Milburn (born 1/25/92) into custody around 1:35 AM. after spotting his white Chrysler Crossfire on eastbound Interstate 80 near Midway Road between Vacaville and Dixon. Milburn refused to stop, leading officers on a short pursuit before being arrested without incident. During the chase, officers saw him throw a firearm and two high-capacity magazines from the vehicle.

The arrest came after two other shootings just hours earlier. Around 8:07 P.M. Tuesday, a man was admitted to John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek with a gunshot wound, stating he was shot while driving westbound on Highway 4 near Willow Pass Road. About five hours later, at 12:52 A.M. Wednesday, another driver reported his vehicle had been hit by gunfire on eastbound Highway 24 near Highway 13.

Detectives from CHP’s Golden Gate Division Special Investigations Unit linked all three incidents to Milburn with help from the Traffic Management Center, Communications Center, and Flock Safety data.

Milburn was booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on charges including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at a vehicle, and multiple counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“Swift work by CHP personnel across the Bay Area directly led to the apprehension of another dangerous criminal who chose to endanger the general public with his reckless and careless behavior,” said CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Don Goodbrand. “From officers in the field to detectives and dispatchers, incredible teamwork is the key to successful outcomes in these investigations, and I applaud all of them for their hard work.”

This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information or who may have been involved in incidents with a white Chrysler Crossfire is asked to call the CHP investigative tip line at (707) 917-4491.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.

According to the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department, the five-feet, eight-inch tall, 180-pound Milburn is listed as Non-Hispanic but also as Black and is being held on $1 million bail.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



