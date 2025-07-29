“The New TDT Network” brings community-driven changes to nearly all of the agency’s bus routes

By Leeann Loroño, Manager of Customer Service and Marketing, Tri Delta Transit

After canvassing East County for input from riders and residents over the last year, Tri Delta Transit (also known as East Contra Costa Transit Authority) is poised to launch a significant realignment of its transit system, offering service that is faster, more direct and more frequent beginning Aug. 10.

Dubbed “The New TDT Network,” this realignment brings sweeping changes to nearly every Tri Delta Transit route, informed by a blend of public feedback and data analysis. Bus routes across the system have been made faster and more direct, with better connectivity between buses and BART.

A brief video highlighting the major changes of the new network – and how they were determined – is available at revitalizetridelta.com.

Busier areas will see more frequent and consistent service, with improved weekend service across the board. The updated system introduces a brand-new route running every 15 minutes, along with four additional routes operating every 30 minutes, making morning commutes smoother for bus riders.

“We wanted to be sure these changes served local riders – particularly those who rely on transit for their morning commutes,” said Contra Costa County Supervisor Diane Burgis, who chairs Tri Delta Transit’s Board of Directors. “These updated routes – including Tri Delta Transit’s first route to run every 15 minutes – will not only greatly improve commutes for those who already ride but open up new possibilities for those whose schedules didn’t align with the previous system.”

Source: Tri Delta Transit

Integration with Tri MyRide has also been expanded to better serve the Brentwood, Antioch and Oakley areas, while maintaining existing coverage in the Pittsburg and Bay Point area.

“From the beginning of the New TDT Network initiative, our goal has been to ensure that the new network is able to better meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said Rashidi Barnes, CEO of Tri Delta Transit. “This new network is a direct result of that goal and aligns with everything we’ve heard from the public over the last year. Our riders can look forward to consistent bus service with lower wait times that offer faster, more direct routes to where they need to be.”

For details on specific route changes and other information about The New TDT Network, visit revitalizetridelta.com.

About Tri Delta Transit

Tri Delta Transit provides over 2,000,000 trips each year to a population of over 315,000 residents in the 225 square miles of eastern Contra Costa County. For additional information about the Tri Delta Transit, please visit www.trideltatransit.com.



Tri Delta Transit New Routes 08-10-25





Revitalize Tri Delta Transit logo





TDT Service Routes 8-10-25

