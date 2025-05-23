Memorial Day fundraiser at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill in Antioch

Local businesses to recognize local veterans’ community Monday, May 26

By J.R. Wilson, Delta Veterans Group

Thank you Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill for your continued support of our local veterans’ community!

We’re honored to have the support of Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill in Antioch as they recognize the hard work Delta Veterans Group is doing for our Bay Area community.

On Monday May 26 from11am- 9pm, 15% of the day’s food and beverage sales will be donated to Delta Veterans Group to assist their efforts to help our local veterans during the Stand Down on the Delta later this year.

Visit their website at www.smithslandingantioch.com.

This Memorial Day, join us in remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.

Antioch Memorial Day Ceremony, Monday May 26 at 10:00 AM

Oak View Memorial Park, 2500 E. 18th Street, Antioch

Let us never forget those who gave their all.



Memorial Day Smith’s Landing DVG FR 05-26-25

