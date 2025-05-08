8 new Antioch Police officers take oaths of office

Chief Joe Vigil (center) is joined by (L-R) new Officers Daniel Campos, Elias Orocio, Lorenzo Ortiz, Placido Serna, Priest Jennings, Phillip Rollins, Altaaf Ahmed and Ryan Reynolds during the oath of office ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Photo: Antioch PD

Brings force to 87 sworn

By Antioch Police Department

Eight more Antioch Police Officers were added to the force during an oath of office ceremony on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Chief Joe Vigil administered the oath of office as family members, friends and fellow department personnel watched inside the Nick Rodriguez Community n Center theater.

Please join us in welcoming the newest members of the Antioch Police Department!

Altaaf Ahmed – Academy Graduate

From Stockton and a Cesar Chavez High grad, Altaaf is the first in his family to enter law enforcement. He worked at Stockton PD.

Fun fact: Altaaf speaks five languages!

Placido Serna – Academy Graduate

Stockton native with degrees in Criminal Justice and Psychology. He enjoys time with his girlfriend and three kids.

Fun fact: Placido had no kids at 21—two by 22!

Priest Jennings – Lateral Officer

Born in Fresno, raised in Stockton. Priest holds a Master’s degree and played college sports. He came to us from Fresno PD.

Fun fact: Priest loves roller skating!

Ryan Reynolds – Lateral Officer

Vacaville native and Marine Corps vet. Previously served with El Cerrito PD.

Fun fact: Ryan enjoys bass fishing and Jiu Jitsu. (No, he’s not the famous movie actor).

Elias Orocio – Academy Graduate

Born in Berkeley, raised in Antioch. He is currently earning a Finance degree.

Fun fact: Elias has a twin brother!

Lorenzo Ortiz – Academy Graduate

From Hayward, raised in Antioch, has a Kinesiology degree and worked in physical therapy.

Fun fact: Lorenzo loves working out and watching sports.

Daniel Campos – Academy Graduate

Originally from Porterville, Daniel worked as an EMT before joining APD.

Fun fact: Danel is a big Star Wars fan!

Phillip Rollins – Lateral Officer

Born in Arkansas, raised in the East Bay and came to us from the Sacramento Sheriff’s Department. He values family, faith and a clean car.

Fun fact: Washing his car is Phillip’s favorite hobby!

That brings the total number of sworn officers on the force to 87 out of 115 in the budget.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



