Police investigate shooting of 21-year-old man in Antioch Thursday

Antioch Officers investigate a shooting Thursday afternoon, May 22, 2025. Photos courtesy of ContraCosta.news.

Assault with a deadly weapon

By Lt. Matthew Koch #3018, Antioch Police Field Services Division

Officers with the Antioch Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. On May 22, 2025, at approximately 4:23 PM, Antioch police officers responded to the 2000 block of Crater Peak Way for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they located a 21-year-old male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the arm. Responding officers immediately provided first aid until relieved by paramedics. The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

At least one car was involved. But it was not clear at publication time if the shooting was a drive-by.

Officers are currently on scene canvassing the area. Based on the initial investigation, it appears to be an isolated incident. This is an active investigation, and no further information will be released. The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Please check back later for any updates to this report.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



