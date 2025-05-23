New Antioch Police Chief Vigil to take oath of office Tuesday, May 27

Antioch Police Chief Joe Vigil. Photo: APD

To officially commemorate his hiring as the permanent, new Antioch Police Chief on Thursday, April 17, 2025, Joe Vigil will be given his oath of office Tuesday afternoon, May 27, 2025, at the Nick Rodriguez Community Center at 213 F Street in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown.

Chief Vigil most recently oversaw the Support Services Bureau and previously served as Acting Police Chief on two occasions. He brings 25 years of experience in law enforcement, having served in the Sacramento, Richmond, and Antioch Police Departments. He holds both a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from California State University, Long Beach. (See related article)



Chief Vigil Oath of Office Ceremony 05-27-25

