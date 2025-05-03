Man arrested in Antioch for setting ex-girlfriend’s tent on fire in Brentwood

Video screenshot of suspect’s vehicle from Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter STARR 3 and suspect arrested by Antioch Police. Source: Antioch PD

With help from Sheriff’s helicopter, K9’s

By Antioch Police Department

We’re just having a good time. Arresting criminals per usual. This little firebug lit his ex-girlfriend’s tent on fire while she was inside. The victim was okay, but there were now attempted murder charges in the works. The Brentwood Police Department put out a BOLO for his arrest and the next day he made his way to our city. When he stopped to get some car parts, he was unaware that his arrest was already imminent.

Two police K9’s assisted with the arrest and search of the suspect’s car. Photos: Antioch PD

Contra Costa Sheriff’s helicopter STARR 3 was overhead watching the car while a team waited out of view. When he attempted to get into his car to leave, we swooped in with overwhelming force. Seeing he was surrounded, and K9 Boss was watching his every move, he surrendered without incident. K9 Nox conducted a firearm search inside the vehicle to make sure there were no guns hidden inside.

Another felon of the streets. Justice for another victim. Teamwork makes the dream work.



STARR 3 & suspected Bwd arsonist 05-02-25





K9’s assist Bwd arsonist arrest 05-02-25

