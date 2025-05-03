Rivertown Wine Walk & Artisan Faire May 10th

Presented by Celebrate Antioch Foundation and Downtown Rivertown Merchants

Join us for an afternoon of Art, Handmade Crafts, Wine Tasting and Live Music by Project 4 Band. This is a fun, family-friendly event is free to the public, but to participate in the wine tasting the cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. You must be at least 21 years of age and provide a photo ID. Tickets are limited to 500.

The Wine Walk will be held at participating merchants on W. 2nd, W. 3rd and G Streets in Antioch’s historic, downtown Rivertown. The businesses will be pouring wine from 12:00-4:00 PM.

Tickets are available at Willow Park Mercantile, Rivertown Treasure Chest or online at Eventbrite. We look forward to seeing you there!

Participating Merchants & Local Wineries:

Almost There Travel – 506 W 2nd St. – Miscellaneous wines

Willow Park Mercantile – 205 G St. – Hannah Nicole

El Campanil Theatre – 602 W 2nd St. – D’Art Winery

Flying Dutchman Studio – 608 W 2nd St. – St. Nostra Vita Winery

Rivertown Treasure Chest – 306 G St. – Bloomfield Winery

K911 Animal Rescue – 620 W 2nd St. – Oakridge Winery

Antioch Community Federal Credit Union – 301 G St. – Viano Winery

ReNu Salon – 508 W 3rd St. – Favalora Winery

The Pour Up – 601 W 2nd St. (at Antioch Medical Supply) – Pour Up Winery

Antioch Chamber – 640 W 2nd St. – Bogle Winery and Michael David (variety)

Jim Lanter State Farm Insurance – 300 H St. Ste D – McCauley Winery

The Hen and Drake Modern Tearoom – 520 W 2nd St. – Michael David Winery

Antioch Business Center – 505 W 2nd St. – Campos Family Vineyards

Free Public Parking

W 2nd & E Streets, W 2nd & F Streets, End of G Street, W 2nd across the street from City Hall next to Chamber of Commerce, City Hall lot between W 2nd & W 3rd, Nick Rodriquez Community Center, I Street lots between W 3rd and 4th, and I Street next to Waldie Plaza.

For more information visit www.celebrateantioch.org.



Rivertown Wine Walk 2025

