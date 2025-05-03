Antioch man wanted for Vallejo attempted murder, kidnapping arrested

Source: Vallejo PD

Hector Placencia-Gazmuri extradited from Mexico

By Sgt. Rashad Hollis, Public Information Officer, Vallejo Police Department

On June 9, 2024, at approximately 1:51 p.m., officers assigned to the Vallejo Police Department (VPD) Patrol Division responded to multiple reports of gunshots heard on the 900 block of Amador Street.

Witnesses directed officers to a nearby yard on the 1300 block of Alabama Street, where they located an adult female suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim identified the suspect who shot her as Hector Placencia-Gazmuri before being transported to a local hospital for emergency care. Multiple witnesses also reported seeing the victim exiting a moving vehicle moments after shots were fired from inside.

The Vallejo Police Department’s Patrol Division’s investigation confirmed Hector Placencia-Gazmuri, a 41-year-old Antioch resident, as the suspect in this shooting. Following their investigation, officers secured an arrest warrant for Hector Placencia-Gazmuri on a charge of attempted murder and kidnapping.

In April 2025, Placencia-Gazmuri was apprehended in Mexico and extradited to the United States. On April 29, 2025, VPD patrol officers contacted Placencia-Gazmuri at the Martinez Detention Facility in Contra Costa County, where he is being held on unrelated charges.

Hector Placencia-Gazmuri will be subsequently transported to the Solano County Jail and booked for attempted murder and kidnap.

The Vallejo Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this case to email Officer Zach Horton at Zach.Horton@cityofvallejo.net.

For media inquiries, please contact Public Information Officer Sgt. Rashad Hollis by email at VallejoPolicePIO@cityofvallejo.net or by phone at (707) 567-4233.

According to localcrimenews.com, Placencia-Gazmuri was also arrested on June 9, 2024, by Contra Costa CHP for hit-and-run resulting in injury and reckless driving with injury.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



Hector Placencia-Gazmuri Vallejo PD PR

