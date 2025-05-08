“Let’s Go Country” at the 2025 Contra Costa County Fair in Antioch May 15-18

Miss Contra Costa County Fair to be chosen Thursday, May 17

Discounted Presale Tickets & Carnival Unlimited Ride Wristband pass on sale now

Fair Hours: 12:00 Noon-9:30pm Daily. (Gates Close at 9pm)

Midway of Fun Carnival Hours: Noon-10pm Daily except Saturday, Noon-11pm (Carnival will remain open after Fair Gates Close)

SPECIAL DAYS

Dollar Day – Thursday, May 15 at Noon – $1 Admission until 5pm Buy 1 Carnival Ride Wristband get 1 FREE until 6pm (Riders must be present at time of wristband purchase)

Senior Day – Friday, May 16 – $1 Admission for Senior’s 62+

Military & Law Enforcement Day – Saturday, May 17 – Military/Law Enforcement and their families with active ID will receive FREE Admission.

Fiesta Day – Sunday, May 18 – Hispanic Themed Stage and Grounds Entertainment.

SPECIAL EVENT

Miss Contra Costa County Fair Queen Pageant at 5PM – Estrella Pavilion Stage – Come watch and support these local girls competing for the title of Miss Contra Costa County Fair.

DAILY ATTRACTIONS

Barnyard Bash – Get ready to go Hog-Wild with this interactive music and dance, audience participation Hoe-Down stage show. Daily Performance 1:30pm, 3:30pm, & 5:30pm.

BC Characters – Keep your eye pealed for these fun and furry characters.

Camel Rides – Feeling a little adventurous, here is your chance to take a ride on a camel.

Chicken Rider – Be on the lookout for the Chicken Rider and his chicken, Salt & Pepper.

Cowgirl Tricks – Cowgirl Tricks is a tongue-in-cheek vaudeville-style comedic bonanza of trick roping, whip cracking, music, magic, audience participation and lots of kooky cowgirl shenanigans. Performing daily on the Estrella Pavilion State, 12:30pm, 2pm and 3:30pm, May 15 – 17.

Daily Parade – 5PM on the Midway

Fables of the West – Look out for these two just horsing around.

Little Rascals Kids Club – FREE interactive, hands-on kid’s activity zone, where parents can relax and let their kids be kids in this fun activity area.

Paradise Roller Skating Academy – Demonstrations Watch as some of these skaters show you their amazing Roller-Skating talents. Demonstrations Thursday, May 15th at 6pm, and Saturday, May 17th at 2pm in Paradise Skate Roller Rink.

Petting Zoo – Here is your opportunity to get up close and personable with all kinds of fun furry creatures.

Pony Rides – Be a Cowboy or Cowgirl and ride the ponies.

Roaming Railroad – Take a ride on this Fun Little Train.

Sarah Nep Cheese Carver – Watch as Sarah turns a block of cheese into a fabulous work of art. Daily demonstrations from 1pm to 6pm in the Arts Pavilion.

Wiener Dog Stampede – Come out and support local contestants and their Wiener Dogs compete for Grand Champion in the Wiener Dog Stampede. Saturday May 17th at 3pm.

Wooden Creations – Chainsaw Carving Demonstrations – Watch these chainsaw artists work their magic and turn a log into a work of art. Fairgoers will have the opportunity to purchase Chainsaw Carvings. Daily Demonstrations 2pm, 4pm, & 6pm.

Xtreme Sports Zone – A thrill for everyone young and old. Bungee, Rock Wall, Water Balls and more.

EXHIBITS

Agriculture Pavilion

Arts Pavilion

Fur & Feathers Pavilion

Livestock Pavilion (Closed Sunday, May 18th)

Home Arts, Fine Arts, Photography, Agriculture Exhibits, Floriculture, Horticulture, Ag Mechanics, Industrial Technology & Science. – Take a look at what the talented local community artists have created, from youth home arts to adult fine art and photography, as well as agriculture and horticulture exhibits and displays.

LIVESTOCK COMPETITIONS & AUCTIONS – Livestock Show Ring

Daily Goat Show followed by All Other Breeding Goat Show – 5:00PM

Boer Goat Show followed by Sheep Show – Friday, May 16, 4PM

Swine Show – Saturday, May 17, 8AM

Small Stock Master Showmanship – Saturday, May 17, 4PM

Large Livestock Showmanship – Saturday, May 17, 7PM

Junior Livestock Auction – Sunday, May 18, 9AM

LIVE MUSIC – Headliners

Gotcha Country is the band that can keep you “Boot Scootin” all night long! Daily shows are at 4pm, 6pm and 8pm – PG&E Midway Stage.

You Should Be Dancing – A Tribute to the Bee Gees – The San Francisco Bay Area’s premiere Bee Gees Tribute band. Experience non-stop dancing, soaring falsettos, and the most beautiful ballads of all time. Friday 7:30pm – Estrella Pavilion Stage.

Patton Leatha – Making Music that moves your mind body and Soul. Saturday 5:30pm & 7pm – Estrella Pavilion Stage.

Night Owls – Top 40 Cover Band, based out of San Francisco Saturday 8:30pm & 10pm – Estrella Pavilion Stage.

Sunday Hispanic Themed Entertainment to include: DJ Winners, Banda Katana, El Rifle, Komando De La Siera

MIDWAY OF FUN CARNIVAL

Brass Ring Amusements Midway of Fun is a family owned and operated carnival business which has served the California fair circuit since 1991. From the Ferris Wheel to the Zipper and the Merry Go Round to the Viper there is something for all ages to enjoy at the Midway of Fun Carnival. Don’t forget to try your luck at one of the fun carnival games.

ANTIOCH SPEEDWAY – Saturday Night Races

Get your adrenalin pumping as you prepare for racing action, Saturday, May 17th. Watch IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds, IMCA Stock Cars, Pacific Coast Hobby Stocks, Mini Stocks & Figure 8. Gates open at 4pm. Racing starts at 5:30pm. Separate Ticket required for Races, visit www.antiochspeedway.com for details.

Tickets & More Info

Ticket Prices: Kids 5 and under FREE Youth 6 – 12, $9 at the Fair, $7 presale

Seniors 62 & Over, $9 at the Fair, $7 presale

Adults, $14 at the Fair, $10 presale

Youth Season Pass – $25

Adult Season Pass – $35

Unlimited Carnival Ride Wristbands at the Fair $40, presale $35 Daily

Parking – $10

Season Parking Pass Livestock Lot – $35

Livestock Exhibitor Carnival Wristband – $99

To buy tickets and for more information visit contracostafair.com or call (925) 757-4400.

Chaperone Policy

The safety of our guests is of the utmost importance to the Fair. To improve this safety the Contra Costa County Fair Board of Directors adopted and implemented a Chaperone Policy for the 2024 Fair and will continue the policy for the 2025 Fair.

All youth under the age of eighteen (18) are required to be accompanied by a parent/guardian (adult – age 25+) to be admitted into the Contra Costa County Fair. Any person entering may be asked to show a valid California Driver License or Identification Card or other government-issued ID. Each adult can only chaperone 4 youths at a time. Groups larger than 4 youths require an additional chaperone for every 4 youths. The chaperone (parent/adult) are required to remain on the facility with the youth during their time at the Fair. The youth must provide a telephone number of the attending parent/adult to a Fair Security representative upon request. Any and all misbehaving youth will be held and released to their chaperone (parent/adult). Any youth under the age of eighteen (18) not accompanied by an adult will not be admitted.

Location

The 2025 Contra Costa County Fair at the Contra Costa Event Park, 1201 W. 10th Street in Antioch. Parking off L Street and O Street entrances.



