Help clean-up on Keep Antioch Beautiful Day April 26

Keep Antioch Beautiful

Date: Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Volunteer lunch included

Time: 9:00am-1:00pm

Location: Antioch Water Park & Waldie Plaza

From Earth Day to Arbor Day, let’s work together to build a stronger, cleaner, more beautiful Antioch! Starting Earth Day, April 22nd join us as we begin our service to the community. Gather friends and family to brainstorm a beautification project for your home, neighborhood, classroom, or local business, and put it into action! Don’t forget to capture your efforts with a photo and send to the Antioch Recreation Department! On Saturday, April 26th, be part of the volunteers who will serve downtown near Waldie Plaza and at the Antioch Community Center before enjoying a volunteer lunch. For Arbor Day, on May 1st, join our Parks and Rec Department as we plant trees at a local park.

What is Earth Day?

First held globally on April 22, 1970, Earth Day promotes worldwide demonstrations of support for environmental protection. Attention is drawn to the achievements made by the environmental protection movement and awareness is brought to methods of protecting the Earth’s natural resources. Celebrated by billions around the world, Keep Antioch Beautiful is just one of the ways our community celebrates Earth Day.

What is Arbor Day?

First celebrated in the U.S. in 1872, Arbor Day encourages public attention to the importance of trees in our ecosystem. Planting, relocating, and even climbing trees are encouraged along with learning more about the myriad of ways trees function in our environment and help us all to exist.

This year’s community services:

*Please bring work gloves.

#KAB Photo Raffle

From Earth Day to Arbor Day (April 22nd – April 26) show us how you and your family #KeepAntiochBeautiful. Post a picture of you, your family, friends, or coworkers performing an act of beautification for the city with the hashtag #KeepAntiochBeautiful AND tag the Antioch Recreation Department (@antiochrec_ca) to be entered into our raffle. On Arbor Day, three lucky entries will be chosen to each win a prize dedicated to them and their efforts toward the beautification of our lovely city!

For more information visit Keep Antioch Beautiful – City of Antioch, California.



