Concord-based developers charged in scheme to bribe Antioch City Councilmember, one denies wrongdoing

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California issued the following announcement about an indictment for alleged bribery of an Antioch Councilmember by the father and son, former and current, leaders of Concord-based DeNova Homes. The company developed the Aviano new home project in Antioch’s Sand Creek Area and The Pointe at Wildflower Station project overlooking the condominiums near the Hillcrest Avenue/Davison Drive and Deer Valley Road intersection. In addition, the Sansons’ Yellow Roof Foundation is coordinating with DeNova homes to pursue a smaller housing project on the north side of the city.

A two-count indictment was unsealed today charging property developers David Sanson and Trent Sanson with conspiracy and bribery in connection with offering to pay an Antioch City Councilmember $10,000 and later giving the Councilmember a company travel mug with $5,000 in cash, in exchange for favorable treatment for one of their development projects. The Councilmember reported the alleged bribe to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Both defendants made their initial appearances in federal court this morning.

According to the indictment filed April 3, 2025, David Sanson, 60, of Philipsburg, Mont., is the owner and Chief Executive Officer of a home building and development company based in Concord, Calif., and his son, Trent Sanson, 33, of Walnut Creek, Calif., is the Vice President. The development company has a number of projects in Antioch and neighboring areas, including the Aviano project, a multi-phase 533-unit residential development project.

Dave Sanson is DeNova Homes’ Co-Founder and CEO Emeritus, and his son Trent Sanson is the company’s Vice President for Land Acquisition & Entitlements. Source: Yellow Roof Foundation

As alleged, the Antioch Engineering and Development Services Division indicated that the development company had not completed all of its required public infrastructure improvements and that Phase 3 of the Aviano project should not be deemed complete or approved by the City Council until those improvements were completed. As a result, the City of Antioch had not approved the release of bonds secured for the project. To get the Antioch Engineering and Development Services Division to affirm completion and release the bonds associated with the project, Trent Sanson allegedly contacted an Antioch City Councilmember via iMessage on May 29, 2024, stating that he wanted to discuss with the Councilmember issues that the development company was facing with the Antioch “Engineering department” on a number of projects, including Phase 3 of the Aviano project.

“The indictment describes a video-recorded meeting between the Councilmember and Trent Sanson on June 12, 2024, during which Trent Sanson allegedly stated that he wanted the Councilmember to place on the City Council agenda, and vote in favor of, “acceptance for Phase 3 at Aviano to release the completion and guarantee bonds . . . .” Trent Sanson allegedly stated that David Sanson was willing to pay the Councilmember $10,000 in exchange for the requested actions. A second video-recorded meeting took place on June 20, 2024, at which David Sanson allegedly paid the Councilmember $5,000 in cash concealed in a travel coffee mug branded with the logo of the Sansons’ development company.

“This indictment alleges that the defendants tried to bribe an Antioch City Councilmember to take favorable action on their real estate project and to evade having to make the public infrastructure improvements that the City required,” said Acting United States Attorney Patrick D. Robbins. “This case is another example of my Office’s commitment to working closely with our partners at the FBI to root out bribery and attempts to corrupt public office.”

“Attempting to bribe a public official is a blatant attack on the integrity of our government and the trust of the communities we serve,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani. “The allegations in this case reflect a clear attempt to manipulate the system for personal gain. The FBI will continue to aggressively investigate and hold accountable anyone who seeks to corrupt public institutions through bribery or abuse of power.”

The defendants are next scheduled to appear in district court on June 12, 2025, for a status conference before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers.

The indictment charges each defendant with one count of conspiracy to commit bribery in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371 and one count of bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 666(a)(2). The bribery count also includes an allegation that defendants aided and abetted one another in bribing the Antioch City Councilmember.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. If convicted, defendants each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison for the count under 18 U.S.C. § 371 and 10 years in prison for the count under 18 U.S.C. §§ 666(a)(2). Any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, 18 U.S.C. § 3553.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas R. Green and Benjamin K. Kleinman are prosecuting the case with the assistance of Amala James and Laurie Worthen. The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the FBI.

Two Former Councilmembers Respond

The two current and two former council members and former Mayor Lamar Hernández-Thorpe, who were serving during the time the alleged incidents occurred, were asked if they were aware of the indictment and if they were the unnamed councilmember. Former District 3 Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock said simply, “It wasn’t me,” and former District 2 Councilman Mike Barbanica responded, “I won’t comment on an active federal investigation. I took the same stance when I was on the council.”

No responses were received from Hernández-Thorpe nor District 1 and 4 Councilwomen Tamisha Torres-Walker and Monica Wilson.

DeNova Homes’ Chief Legal Officer Responds

Efforts to reach the Sansons were unsuccessful. But DeNova Homes, Inc.’s Chief Legal Officer, Dana Tsubota, responded with the following statement:

“DeNova Homes is aware of the legal matter involving our founder, Dave Sanson, and his son, Trent. While Mr. Sanson has been an important figure in the company’s history, he semi-retired in 2020 when he moved to Montana and he is no longer involved in the leadership or daily operations.

“Importantly, DeNova Homes is not implicated in the government’s investigation. DeNova remains financially sound and fully focused on delivering for our customers, partners, and communities without disruption.

“Under the leadership of President Ryan Parlett and our experienced executive team, DeNova continues its mission of building high-quality homes and supporting the communities we serve.”

According to the company’s website, Dave is a Co-Founder and CEO Emeritus, and according to theorg.com website, Trent is the company’s Vice President for Land Acquisition & Entitlements.

Indictment Claims Request Made “to place” Item “on the…Council agenda, and vote in favor”

The indictment claims, “TRENT SANSON and DAVID SANSON bribed the Councilmember during video recorded meetings, including a meeting at which TRENT SANSON offered the $10,000 bribe to the Councilmember and a subsequent meeting at which DAVID SANSON gave the Councilmember a travel coffee mug branded with the Development Company’s logo and name containing $5,000 in cash.”

The indictment includes quotes from the unnamed councilmember but uses the term “him” in reference in Section 17. Sections 15 through 17 lay out the allegations which read as follows:

June 12, 2024: T. SANSON Bribes the Councilmember

15. On or about June 12, 2024, T. SANSON met with the Councilmember and stated that he wanted the Councilmember to place on the Antioch City Council agenda, and vote in favor of, the following item: “A tract acceptance for Phase 3 at Aviano to release the completion and guarantee bonds ….” T. SANSON asked the Councilmember for the Councilmember’s assistance and vote in the hopes that the Antioch City Council would approve release of the bond and effectively override the Antioch Engineering and Development Services Division’s position that further work was required by the Development Company to complete its obligations on Phase 3 of Aviano.

16. In exchange for the Councilmember’s actions, T. SANSON told the Councilmember that he spoke with his father, D. SANSON, in advance of the meeting, and D. SANSON was “willing” to pay the Councilmember $10,000. T. SANSON stated, “[YJou’re not going to see anything directly, but Dave will be doing something for you[.]” T. SANSON then added, “I don’t know if it’s an IE or through a PAC because we … can give to a PAC and then the PAC isn’t limited, you know what I mean?” Shortly thereafter, T. SANSON reiterated, “I’m pretty sure we’ll go through one of the PACs.” T. SANSON ultimately told the Councilmember that he’d check with D. SANSON to determine if they could pay $5,000 to the Councilmember’s IE account and $5,000 in cash. T. SANSON stated that the split “sounds fair.” The Councilmember informed the FBI of the bribe offer by T. SANSON.

Mentions “the primary” and “the general” Elections; Refers to Councilmember as “He” and “Him”

Upon reading the indictment, the terms “he” and “him” are used to describe the unnamed councilmember.

June 20. 2024: D. SANSON Pays the Bribe Initiated bv T. SANSON

17. On or about June 20, 2024, D. SANSON met with the Councilmember. During the meeting, D. SANSON told the Councilmember, “Anyways, Trent called me and told me that he met with you last week, and 1 told him OK let me take care of it. 1 don’t want you involved.” D. SANSON thanked the Councilmember for meeting with him, stating, “1 know it was last minute, but this had to be done in person.” D. SANSON informed the Councilmember that he’d been in touch with the political consultant running the Councilmember’s IE, stating, “[That’s all still on track for round two. We did it during the primary, and now for the general – we’re back committed to supporting you and all that. So, 1 just want you to know that’s happening – that it’s not just a false commitment or anything like that; and then Trent told me you needed a little extra shot.” D. SANSON then handed the Councilmember a travel coffee mug branded with the Development Company insignia, which contained $5,000 in cash. The Councilmember informed D. SANSON that he had a detailed conversation with T. SANSON, and that he understood what D. SANSON and T. SANSON were asking him to do. D. SANSON replied, “Yeah – Phase 3,” and reiterated, “the project has been finished.” The Councilmember informed the FBI of D. SANSON’s bribe and gave the money to the FBI.

Dave Sanson’s Attorney Responds

In response to a request for comment, Dave Sanson’s attorney Winston Chan of the San Francisco office for the Gibson Dunn & Crutcher law firm denied the accusations against the developer.

“My client Dave Sanson is a respected business leader and philanthropist with a 30-year track record of building homes and supporting communities across Northern California.

We are reviewing the government’s allegations closely and caution against any rush to judgment based on mere allegations that present a one-sided story. We are confident the facts will show that Dave is innocent, and that he was unfairly targeted without cause to be dragged out of near retirement from out-of-state, to be trapped into a web of deceit manufactured to ‘take down’ Dave and his family by a controversial local politico, whose own suspect personal motivations we look forward to exposing.

It’s incredibly disappointing that Dave’s reputation—built on a decades-long career of creating opportunities for residents of cities like Antioch, that have struggled for years to keep up with housing needs and other challenges—is being dragged through the mud.

Dave and our team look forward to addressing this matter in court.”

Unnamed Councilmember Could Be Either Hernández-Thorpe or Barbanica

While only the mayor has the authority to place items on a city council meeting agenda, Barbanica was the only candidate of the five incumbent council members, last year, who ran during both the primary and general elections for the County Board of Supervisors. So, the “him” could refer to either one.

Sanson company contribution to Thorpe’s #Beat the Karen Recall committee made on Jan. 14, 2022. Source: Thorpe committee Form 460

Recall Campaign Contribution from Sanson Company to Hernández-Thorpe in 2022

During the effort to recall Hernández-Thorpe in 2022, the then-mayor’s campaign committee received a $10,000 contribution from another of the Sansons’ companies, Civic Park Properties, Inc. State law has since changed and the maximum contribution a developer who has business before a local agency can contribute to one of its elected members is $250.

No Contributions to Either Hernández-Thorpe, Barbanica or IE Committee Supporting Either in 2024

But a search of Form 460 campaign finance reports showed no contributions could be found of any amount over $100 from either of the Sansons, DeNova Homes or their companies that were made last year to either Hernández-Thorpe’s re-election committee, Barbanica’s campaign committee or the independent expenditure (IE) committee supporting Barbanica’s election entitled, “Citizens for a Safer Contra Costa County Supporting Mike Barbanica for Supervisor 2024, Sponsored by Contra Costa County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, ID #1347607.” In addition, no IE committee supporting Hernández-Thorpe’s re-election could be found in a search on the City Clerk’s or California Secretary of State’s campaign reporting websites.

Political Consultant Who Handled IE Supporting Barbanica’s Home Raided by FBI

Last month, according to news reports, Mary Jo Rossi, a longtime political consultant in Contra Costa County, whose company, Rossi Communications, was paid by the IE committee of the Deputy Sheriff’s Association supporting Barbanica, had her home raided by the FBI.

Laura Stephens of Stephen Company, the treasurer for the committee confirmed Rossi was its paid consultant. But whether the raid was related to the investigation into the alleged bribery is unclear.

Sansons Have History of Serving the Community

Dave Sanson, and his wife Lori, have a history of giving back to the communities in which DeNova has done business, and founded the Yellow Roof Foundation to provide low-income housing to facilitate their efforts. The organization helped open a new home development with four rentals in Oakley in December and is pursuing another, 143-unit housing project, which will include six affordable rental units, located between E. 18th Street and Wilbur Avenue on the north side of Antioch.

The Sansons are most likely best known to the public for their 2004 work on the ABC-TV “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” project in which they led a team of 1,200 volunteers “to tear down and rebuild a two-story home in Martinez. It was done for a 17-year-old “teen, who suffers from a rare degenerative disorder, had been forced to move out of her home because her fragile immune system would not tolerate its mold issues.”

According to Builder Magazine, the pair received the 2017 Hearthstone BUILDER Humanitarian Award.

Dave and Trent serve on the foundation’s board of directors.



