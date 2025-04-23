During pursuit wrong-way fatal crash on highway in Antioch claims life of Pittsburg suspect

UPDATE: Following traffic stop; head-on crash sends driver to hospital, leads to more crashes

Two from additional collisions also taken to hospital

By Allen D. Payton

In an early morning post on X on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, by Jimmy Lee, Contra Costa County Sheriff Director of Public Affairs, “Officer-involved protocol was invoked last night after a fatal vehicle collision. Deputy sheriffs terminated a pursuit on Highway 160 after the suspect crossed the divider and drove in the opposite direction. A short time after the pursuit was terminated and the deputies no longer had sight of the suspect vehicle, the collision occurred. DA’s Office and Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.”

In a press release late Wednesday afternoon, Lee shared the following additional details:

A fatal traffic collision is being investigated by the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office per the county Law Enforcement Involved Fatal Incident Protocol.

On Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at about 9:19 PM, deputy sheriffs conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Willow Avenue and E. 18th Street in Antioch. The vehicle did not yield leading the deputies on a pursuit. Once on southbound Highway 160, the suspect vehicle crossed over the center median and drove south in the northbound lanes. The deputies immediately terminated the pursuit and lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time after the pursuit was terminated, the California Highway Patrol received calls about a collision on the Highway 4 overpass onto Highway 160. It was later determined the suspect vehicle was involved in the collision. The suspect was later pronounced deceased at the scene. He is identified as 50-year-old Victor A. Vigil of Pittsburg. Three others were taken to local hospitals.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600. For any tips, email: tips@so.cccounty.us or call (866) 846-3592 to leave an anonymous voice message.

CHP Says Crash was Head-On, Led to More Crashes, Driver of Car Struck by Suspect, Two from Subsequent Collisions Taken to Hospital

UPDATE: Later, CHP – Contra Costa offered more details about the incident.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, 2025, at approximately 9:23 p.m., officers assigned to the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Contra Costa Area office responded to a four-vehicle, head-on crash that occurred on the transition ramp from eastbound SR-4 to northbound SR-160.

As officers responded to the crash, they were advised that the wrong-way vehicle had previously been involved in a pursuit with the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office; however, the pursuit had been discontinued prior to the crash.

Our preliminary investigation indicates a Lexus sedan was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of SR-160 before continuing wrong-way onto the transition ramp from eastbound SR-4 to northbound SR-160. While traveling the wrong way on the transition ramp, the Lexus crashed head-on with a Mercedes SUV, resulting in major damage to both vehicles. This crash led to a series of crashes involving two additional vehicle: a solo occupied Honda Civic and a Dodge Caliber occupied by driver and passenger. Both occupants of the Dodge were transported to a local hospital for treatment of moderate injuries. The driver of the Mercedes sustained major injuries and was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital for medical treatment. The wrong-way driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The transition ramp from eastbound SR-4 to northbound SR-160 was closed following the crash and reopened at approximately 6:24 a.m. the next morning.

This crash remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it, please contact the Contra Costa Area office in Martinez at (925) 646-4980 or email your contact information to 320Investigations@chp.ca.gov to be contacted by the investigating officer.

According to localcrimenews.com, Vigil had five previous arrests by Walnut Creek, Pittsburg and Vacaville Police and the Contra Costa Sheriff dating back to 2013 for drug crimes.