Antioch Council to consider approving lease for Sycamore Square police substation

As well as receiving $850,000 Transit-Oriented Communities grant; trails and bike lane improvements; increase in construction costs for desal plant; costs of search for City Attorney, 4 other positions

Hold budget study session on City Manager’s office, Community Development and Economic Development Department

By Allen D. Payton

During their meeting on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, the Antioch City Council will consider approving a lease for a police substation at Sycamore Square and expanding search firm services for the hiring of a permanent City Attorney and four other positions.

Plus, under the Consent Calendar, the Council will consider receiving an $850,000 grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, spending $160,000 to maintain and service the Antioch Library, $192,000 on asphalt overlay on a park pathway and trail, $289,000 more on the brackish water desalination plant construction, over $1.5 million for the L Street Pathway to Transit – Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements, and spending $602,000 more in State funds on the City’s violence prevention program.

Before the regular session begins at 7:00 p.m., the council will hold a Closed Session to discuss a potential lawsuit against the City beginning at 4:00 p.m. That will be followed by a Study Session beginning at 4:30 p.m. to review the 2025-27 Fiscal Year budgets for the city manager’s office and Community Development and Economic Development Department.

Sycamore Square Police Substation

Under Item 10. the Council will consider approving an 18-month lease agreement between the City of Antioch and Yahya Korin Sycamore Square LLC for a Police Department Substation located at 1084 Sycamore Drive, at a cost not to exceed $33,127.50.

The total includes Lease Costs:

• Monthly rent of $1.00 from July 1, 2025, through September 30, 2025 (3 months = $3.00)

• Monthly rent of $840.00 from October 1, 2025, through December 31, 2026 (15 months = $12,600)

• Lease Subtotal: $12,603.00

Ballistic Glass and Installation:

• City’s 50% share of the total $21,049.00 cost = $10,524.50

Substation Setup Costs:

• One-time expenditures for furnishings, signage, technology, and operational readiness = $10,000.00

Contract with Search Firm for 5 City Positions

In addition, under Item 9, the council will consider approving the first amendment to the Consulting Services Agreement for executive-level recruitment services with Bob Hall and Associates for the positions of City Attorney, Community Development Director, Parks and Recreation Director, Assistant City Engineer, and a fifth position Yet to Be Determined. In addition, City staff is asking the Council to authorize an extension of the contract through December 31, 2025, and an increase of $119,700, for a total contract amount not to exceed $174,700.

Consent Calendar

Under the Consent Calendar, the Council will consider 18 items, in addition to six past meeting minutes, including Item J., receiving an “$850,000 grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (“MTC”) and committing the City of Antioch towards taking steps to achieve compliance with the MTC Transit-Oriented Communities (“TOC”) Policy as a condition of grant award.”

According to the City staff report for the item, “The TOC Policy applies to areas within 1/2-mile of existing and planned fixed-guideway transit stops and stations, including regional and commuter rail, light-rail transit, bus rapid transit, and ferries. In Antioch, the policy applies to the 1/2-mile radius surrounding the Antioch BART station.

“Jurisdictions subject to the TOC Policy must comply with four elements by early 2026:

Minimum residential and commercial office densities for new development. Affordable housing production, preservation and protection, and stabilizing businesses to prevent displacement. Parking management. Transit station access and circulation.

“As a ‘Tier 3’ station area, Antioch will be required to develop at an average minimum residential density of 50 units/net acre, and commercial office density of 2 FAR or higher within the 1/2-mile radius. Maximum densities must be at least 75 units/acre for residential and 4 FAR for commercial. The policy also requires Antioch to adopt certain affordable housing policies, commercial stabilization policies, parking management policies (including new parking minimum and maximums) and station access and circulation policies.

“Jurisdictions that are subject to and comply with the policy are expected to be more competitive for MTC discretionary funding, including OBAG funds. MTC has directed jurisdictions to anticipate demonstrating compliance prior to the adoption of OBAG 4, expected in early 2026. OBAG is an important source of funding for the City of Antioch’s transportation projects, and across the 3 OBAG rounds to date, Antioch will receive a total of $7,860,034.”

In addition, under Item L., the Council will consider spending $160,517 on maintenance and service for the Contra Costa County library branch on W. 18th Street for Fiscal Year 2025-26.

Under Item N., the Council will consider spending up to $191,792.40 for Asphalt Trail Overlay of Mesa Ridge trail and Village East Park pathway from the Gas Tax fund as part of the City’s Trail Maintenance Program.

Under Item S., the Council will consider approving the fourth amendment to the Consulting Services Agreement with CDM Smith, Inc. for construction management services related to the Brackish Water Desalination Project in the amount of $288,393 for a total contract amount of $8,526,913, and extending the term of the agreement to December 31, 2025.

Under Item T., the Council will consider approving a contract for the L Street Pathway to Transit – Bicycle and Pedestrian Improvements, Phase 1 for a total amount not to exceed $1,536,547.02. The FY 2024/25 Capital Improvement Budget includes $1,200,000 of Measure J (the County’s half-cent sales tax for transportation) funding and $1,469,000 of One Bay Area Grant 2 (OBAG2) funds (of $900 million in federal transportation funding from the Federal Highway Administration).

According to the City staff report for the item, “This project will consist of improving connectivity and pedestrian safety along L Street by repairing and reconstructing deteriorating or uneven concrete curb, gutter, sidewalk, driveways and curb ramps, performing minor median island modifications, pavement resurfacing, and installing pedestrian safety flashing beacons at various locations. The project will also include re-striping to provide a Class 11 bike lane on L Street from 10th Street to the Antioch Marina circle and a Class 111 bike route from Lemontree Way to Sycamore Drive.

Finally, under Item U., the Council will consider approving the second amendment to the Consulting Services Agreement with One Day at a Time (ODAT), for the 2022-25 City of Antioch’s California Violence Intervention and Prevention (CalVIP) in Antioch’s most impacted neighborhoods.

It increases the amount of the agreement with ODAT by $602,000 in CalVIP grant funding for a total not to exceed $942,000 and extends the term of the agreement through June 30, 2026. There is no impact to the City’s General Fund.

According to the City staff report for the item, “ODAT’s responsibilities include recruiting, hiring, and supporting additional Neighborhood Change Agents who serve as transformational mentors to participants at the highest risk of gun violence involvement. Through consistent, street-level engagement, ODAT plays a critical role in interrupting cycles of retaliation, offering healing pathways, and fostering long-term opportunity.”

Meeting Details

The Budget Session and regular meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 200 H Street, in historic, downtown Rivertown. It can be viewed via livestream on the City’s website or on Comcast local access cable Channel 24 of AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Members of the public can speak up to three minutes on general matters at either the beginning or end of the meeting, and on agendized items during the meeting.

Read the Council meeting Full Package.



