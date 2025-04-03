Antioch teen arrested after verbal disturbance leads to pellet gun shooting, hostage standoff

APD Crisis team and SWAT members, Brentwood PD’s armored rescue vehicle assist

By Sgt. Kristian Palma #6286, Antioch Police Patrol Services Bureau

On Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at approximately 5:05 PM, Antioch Police officers responded to Wightman Court for a call regarding shots being fired during a verbal disturbance in front of a residence.

While officers were responding, additional callers reported hearing several more shots.

Upon arrival, officers established containment around the involved residence. With the assistance of on duty Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) members, SWAT team members, and the Brentwood Police Department’s armored rescue vehicle, APD officers were able to safely remove the victim from the residence and resolve this highly volatile and tense situation.

After approximately one hour of de-escalation efforts, the suspect, 18-year-old Angel Jiminez of Antioch, surrendered to APD officers and was subsequently arrested without further incident. Through the investigation, it was determined that Jiminez used a replica firearm to shoot the victim with a metal ball bearing, causing an injury.

Antioch Police Captain Matt Koch later shared the suspect used either a “pellet or BB” gun.

This was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community. The Antioch Police Department is pleased to have peacefully resolved the situation and restored a sense of normalcy to the affected community.

Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau. Tips can also be sent to tips@antiochca.gov.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



APD & Crime Scene Do Not Cross – Standoff

