Chamber honors 2024 Antioch Youth, Non-Profit of the Year, installs new board chair

Dozier-Libbey Medical High School student and 2024 Antioch Youth of the Year Mina Aljanaby is joined by Mayor Ron Bernal (left) and Tom Hartrick of the Delta-Antioch Rotary Club (right). Jim Becker, Executive Director of RCF Connects offers his gratitude for the organization being honored as the 2024 Antioch Non-Profit of the Year. Photos by Kord Holland

Mina Aljanaby, RCF Connects receive awards

Teresa Glenn is the 2025 Chamber Board Chair

By Antioch Chamber of Commerce

During the annual Gala on Friday, March 28, 2025, the Antioch Chamber of Commerce honored 2024 Youth of the Year Mina Aljanaby, a Dozier-Libbey Medical High School student, and Non-Profit of the Year RCF Connects. In addition, Teresa Glenn of TreVista Senior Living Antioch was installed as the Chambers new Board Chair for 2025. The event was held at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center.

Youth of the Year Award – Mina Aljanaby

Mina exemplifies excellence in academics, leadership, and service, making a profound impact on both peers and the community.

As a lead teacher CPR instructor for middle school students, Mina has demonstrated outstanding mentorship and a commitment to educating younger students in life-saving skills. She has also played a key role in organizing medical field days, ensuring that students gain exposure to the healthcare field.

Additionally, Mina helped organize and host bone marrow donation programs, showcasing an incredible dedication to health advocacy and service. Beyond academics, she has excelled in leadership, serving as the Vice President for two years, fostering a positive school environment.

Mina’s hard work has been recognized through the Barbara James Service Award and the Red Cross Merit County Award. Her dedication, initiative, and compassion make her a truly deserving recipient of this award.

During the ceremony, Mina was presented with a scholarship funded by the Antioch and Delta-Antioch Rotary Clubs.

Over 300 guests attended the Chamber’s annual Gala at the Lone Tree Golf & Event Center. Photo by Kord Holland

Non-Profit of the Year – RCF Connects

RCF Connects has been an exceptional champion for positive change in the Antioch community, exemplifying its commitment to creating opportunities and addressing pressing community issues. Since 2018, RCF has partnered with local government, community leaders and organizations like the Robin Hood Foundation to raise $1.5 million in support of the Sycamore Drive neighborhood, helping to transform it through projects such as renewed community parks, college and career pathways, and pilot programs like guaranteed income.

The foundation has also made impact in homeownership accessibility by bringing a down payment assistance program to Antioch, raising $1.8 million to help low- to moderate -income first time homebuyers.

The Equity for Black Women and Girls initiative has empowered 24 local women entrepreneurs with a comprehensive business development program, helping to launch 21 new businesses in Antioch in just two years

As RCF continues to address critical needs like transportation gaps and the development of community economic strategies, their impact on Antioch residents’ lives is undeniable. Their efforts to connect people with resources and opportunities truly make them deserving of the Non-Profit of the Year Award.

2025 Chamber Board Chair Teresea Glenn with MC Rick Marchoke. Photo by Kord Holland

New Chamber Board Chair

Teresa Glenn of TreVista Senior Living Antioch was installed as the 2025 Board Chair for the Antioch Chamber of Commerce. He moves up from the position of Ambassador Committee Chair and takes over from Michael Gabrielson of Willow Park Mercantile.

Allen D. Payton contributed to this report.



