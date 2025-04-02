Antioch Chamber honors Mike’s Pastry Shop, Travis Credit Union as 2024 Businesses of the Year

(Left) Chamber Board Member Ana Walker with Elisa and Mike Van Der Valk, owners of 2024 Antioch Small Business of the Year winner Mike’s Pastry Shop. (Right) past Chamber Board Chair Michael Gabrielson with Cindy Tunales, Manager of 2024 Large Corporate Business of the Year, Travis Credit Union’s Hillcrest Branch in Antioch, with the 2024 Chairman’s Award honoring 2023 Chamber Board Chair Marivel Branco, the former Hillcrest Branch Manager. Photos by Kord Holland

By Antioch Chamber of Commerce

At the annual Antioch Chamber of Commerce Gala on Friday, March 28, 2025, Mike’s Pastry Shop was awarded the 2024 Antioch Small Business of the Year and Travis Credit Union was honored as the 2024 Antioch Large Corporate Business of the Year.

Small Business of the Year – Mike’s Pastry Shop

Congratulations to Mike’s Pastry Shop for being awarded the Small Business of the Year Award! This well-deserved recognition goes beyond their delicious pastries and warm, welcoming staff. It honors their unwavering commitment to the community. While they never seek the spotlight, Mike’s Pastry Shop quietly made and continues to make a difference by consistently donating to those in need, sharing their love for baking in the most meaningful ways.

Their generosity, done without expectation of praise, speaks volumes about their values and dedication to giving back. This award is not just for their exceptional baked goods but for the kindness and compassion they sprinkle into everything they do.

Thank you, Mike’s Pastry Shop for blessing us all with your kindness, generosity, and delicious treats.

Large Corporate Business of the Year – Travis Credit Union

Travis Credit Union continues to be recognized for its outstanding service and commitment to financial wellness, earning several prestigious awards. In 2024, they were named on the Newsweek’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions List, a testament to its excellence in banking. Additionally, they have been honored as a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union for multiple years, showcasing its dedication to superior member service. Their impact extends beyond traditional banking, as seen in their recognition as the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year.

More than just a financial institution, Travis CU actively works to uplift communities by advocating for financial education, assisting the underserved, and investing in meaningful partnerships. Through its knowledge is Power Financial Education, Financial Literacy, and Financial Advocacy, they collaborate with organizations such as Opportunity Junction, The Lighthouse Mentoring Center, Antioch Parks and Recreation, and the Antioch Public Library.

With a passion for making a difference, Travis Credit Union continues to change lives and strengthen communities through financial wellness.



Mike’s Pastry Shop & Travis Credit Union

